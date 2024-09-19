WAVE Drowning Prevention Systems announces investment from nationally recognized investor group

"The funding will allow us to ramp up production to meet increasing demand, expand our sales and marketing efforts, and continue our industry-leading innovation," said WAVE Co-Founder and CEO, Mark Caron. Post this

"We're energized by this investment and looking forward to working with the team from Launchpad," said WAVE Co-Founder and CEO, Mark Caron. "The funding will allow us to ramp up production to meet increasing demand, expand our sales and marketing efforts, and continue our industry-leading innovation. Our pipeline continues to grow and we are thankful for all the support we've received from our loyal customers - they, and their swimmers, are the reason we do what we do," said Caron.

"We are very excited to be supporting WAVE in their mission to modernize water safety and save more lives," said Ian Levine, Launchpad Managing Director.

WAVE is the first truly reliable, affordable, and easy-to-deploy technology that dramatically reduces the risk of drowning. WAVE's life-saving technology is now being used in well over 100 pools across 26 states and abroad, protecting tens of thousands of swimmers and lifeguards every day. WAVE's award-winning system also includes Lifeguard Entry Alert (LEA) which immediately alerts other staff in the facility the moment a lifeguard enters the water so they can support the rescue.

"Now lifeguards don't have to decide to call for help or jump in the water to save someone who might be struggling," said Caron. "With LEA, the only thing lifeguards have to focus on is making the save. These valuable seconds could mean the difference between saving a swimmer's life or not."

ABOUT LAUNCHPAD VENTURE GROUP

Launchpad Venture Group is a nationally recognized leader among angel networks in providing human and financial capital to help entrepreneurs build successful companies. Their members represent a cohesive network of talented professionals who are active angel investors committed to our culture of learning, service orientation, mutual responsibility, and respect. They develop and deploy best-in-class processes and strive for diversity across their membership and their investment portfolio.

ABOUT WAVE DROWNING PREVENTION SYSTEMS

The WAVE system utilizes ultra-lightweight, comfortable headsets worn by swimmers. The headsets communicate wirelessly with an above-water Hub which measures how long each swimmer's face has been under water. If submerged for longer than 20+ seconds (adjustable), wearables (such as bracelets and pendants) worn by staff will begin to vibrate to make them aware that a swimmer may be in trouble. If the swimmer remains underwater, the system will alert using audio-visual alarms, ensuring that staff intervene before it becomes a drowning. If a lifeguard enters the water to make a rescue, WAVE's Lifeguard Entry Alert (LEA) feature immediately alerts other staff in the facility so they can support the rescue.

WAVE is based in Norwalk, Connecticut, USA.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT WAVE DROWNING PREVENTION SYSTEMS VISIT:

https://www.saferswimming.com/

*WAVE products are designed to supplement, not replace, vigilant human supervision.

The media is welcome to get b-roll/interviews/pictures of swimmers using the WAVE system at any of our WAVE-enabled facilities. We are also available for in-studio or virtual demos and interviews. A representative list includes:

Boys & Girls Club of Metro South, Taunton, MA

Boys & Girls Club of Broward County , Fort Lauderdale, FL

, Putnam County Family YMCA, Cookeville, TN

DROWNING STATISTICS

Drowning is the #1 cause of accidental injury-related death for children under the age of five. It is the #2 cause for ages 1-14. The CDC says in swimming pools, Black children ages 10-14 years drown at rates 7.6 times higher than White children.

Drowning Facts | Drowning Prevention | CDC.

WAVE MEDIA CONTACT:

Nicole Papageorge Paff

WAVE Drowning Prevention Systems

(m) 603-591-8288

[email protected]

Media Contact

Nicole Papageorge Paff, WAVE Drowning Prevention Systems, 1 603-591-8288, [email protected]

