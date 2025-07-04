Waveband Communications Secures Major Contract with Colorado River Authority for Critical Communication Battery Solutions

"We are honored to partner with the Colorado River Authority in supporting their mission-critical communication needs," said Nick Hohman, VP of Sales at Waveband Communications. Post this

"We are honored to partner with the Colorado River Authority in supporting their mission-critical communication needs," said Nick Hohman, VP of Sales at Waveband Communications. "Our Waveband-branded battery solutions for L3 Harris and Motorola APX systems will ensure their field teams maintain constant communication capabilities, which is essential for managing this vital water resource that serves so many communities."

The contract includes Waveband's 7.4V 4100 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery for L3 Harris systems and the Motorola APX 6000/7000 Lithium Smart Technology 3400 mAh Battery, both engineered to meet the demanding requirements of field operations and offering extended runtime and durability in challenging environmental conditions.

"This partnership represents our commitment to supporting critical infrastructure organizations with the highest quality communication solutions," added Lauren Steinacker, Quality Control Manager. "The Colorado River Authority's trust in our products validates our position as a trusted provider in the mission-critical communications market."

The Waveband-branded batteries will support the Authority's fleet of L3 Harris and Motorola APX radios, which are used by field personnel, maintenance crews, and emergency response teams throughout the Colorado River system. These communication systems are vital for coordinating operations across the river's 1,450-mile length and ensuring rapid response to any infrastructure issues or emergencies.

About Waveband Communications Waveband Communications specializes in providing mission-critical communication solutions for public safety, utilities, and infrastructure organizations. The company offers a comprehensive range of products, including radio batteries, accessories, and communication equipment, designed to meet the demanding requirements of field operations. For more information, visit www.wvbandcoms.com.

About the Colorado River Authority: The Colorado River Authority manages water resources and infrastructure along the Colorado River system, serving communities across multiple states in the American Southwest. The Authority is responsible for water allocation, flood control, and maintaining critical infrastructure that supports millions of residents and extensive agricultural operations.

Media Contact: Nick Hohman, VP of Sales, Waveband Communications Phone: 800-806-1076 Email: Email:[email protected] Website: www.wvbandcoms.com

Media Contact

Nicholas Hohman, Waveband Communications, Inc, 1 8008061076, [email protected], Waveband Communications, Inc

SOURCE Waveband Communications, Inc