WaveEdge Capital Serves As Exclusive M&A Advisor To Sequoia Health On Its Sale To Tri-Valley Medical Group

Tri-Valley, a portfolio company of Webster Equity Partners, is a highly innovative physician platform that provides primary care and population health management services to Senior and Commercial members in Southern California. The company has a 20+ year history and demonstrated success in risk-based contracts with leading health plans and IPA partners. The company's high-touch care model provides a comprehensive suite of clinical services to patients and is integrated across outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, and hospital settings. The clinical model has been highly successful in delivering significant cost savings to payors and the healthcare system driven by active care coordination for members, specialty care utilization management, and reduction in hospital admissions/re-admission and inpatient bed days, while achieving consistently high-quality measures and improved clinical outcomes.

About WaveEdge Capital:

WaveEdge is an independent investment bank providing experienced M&A advisory services to lower middle market companies across the healthcare and life sciences space. Areas of specialization include single- and multi-specialty physician practices; outsourced provider services; outsourced pharmaceutical services; digital health; and behavioral health. WaveEdge's deal team was led by John Selig, Rose Maljanian and Jeff Karan.

