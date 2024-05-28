Wavelogix Secures $3M Investment from Rhapsody Venture Partners

"Wavelogix's solution is transformative for concrete construction. Short-term, their solution will allow accelerated project timelines and eliminate costly quality control errors. Post this

REBEL, which has been sold commercially since December of 2023, is the only solution that provides real-time, accurate strength data without needing information about the concrete mix. More than half of U.S. states with interstate paving are participating in a Federal Highway Administration study to implement REBEL sensors.

Wavelogix's sensor system has already garnered national recognition. In April, Wavelogix received the 2024 Edison Awards, gold place for critical human infrastructure, and was on TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 list. Fast Company magazine named this invention one of its Next Big Things in Tech for 2022, and the American Society of Civil Engineers' 2021 Report Card for America's Infrastructure selected the technology as one of its "Gamechangers" for the year.

Dr. Luna Lu, Purdue's Reilly Professor of Civil Engineering and the inventor of the technology, said, "Rhapsody's investment in Wavelogix shows that our sensors bring immense value to the industry. Their funding will allow us to scale manufacturing and enable nationwide deployment of the technology."

Jason Whaley, General Partner at Rhapsody Venture Partners, said, "Wavelogix's solution is transformative for concrete construction. Short-term, their solution will allow accelerated project timelines and eliminate costly quality control errors. Beyond this, Wavelogix will enable data-driven decision making and optimization of concrete mix designs, which will reduce carbon footprints, eliminate waste, and lead to more durable structures."

About Wavelogix

Wavelogix is a Purdue University Spinout that has developed a proprietary IoT sensing and data analytics platform for infrastructure quality testing. Their award-winning sensing technology provides real-time measurements of in-place concrete strength, allowing construction engineers to make accurate, data-driven decisions about materials selection, scheduling, budgets, and resource allocation. https://wavelogix.tech/

About Rhapsody

Rhapsody Venture Partners is a venture firm in Cambridge, MA, that funds early-stage applied science and engineering companies. Rhapsody's team works side-by-side with entrepreneurs to secure anchor customers that reduce time-to-commercialization and accelerate growth. www.RhapsodyVP.com

