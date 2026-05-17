WaveSpeed Expands Unified LLM API With Access to GPT, Claude, Gemini and 260+ Models

A single workflow may need reasoning, image generation, video creation and speech output. WaveSpeed gives developers one integration layer for that entire model stack Post this

AI Applications Have Outgrown the Single-Model API

Many early AI applications were built around a single LLM API call. But as products move from chat interfaces to agentic and multimodal workflows, developers increasingly need multiple model types working together: an LLM to reason and plan, an image model to generate visuals, a video model to produce clips, and audio or 3D models to complete the pipeline.

For developers, this means managing separate SDKs, API keys, billing dashboards and rate limits for each model. Each integration adds onboarding time, maintenance cost and a new point of failure. The result is that teams spend more time on infrastructure plumbing than on their actual product.

A unified LLM API is a single developer interface for accessing multiple language models without maintaining separate integrations for each. WaveSpeed extends that concept beyond text by connecting LLM reasoning with generative media models under one platform.

How WaveSpeed's LLM API Works

WaveSpeed's LLM API uses a standard chat-completions interface. Developers can integrate with WaveSpeed using common HTTP clients or popular SDKs, with support for chat completions, streaming, JSON mode, tool use and vision — all through a single API endpoint.

The model catalog spans more than 260 supported language models, including Claude Opus 4.7, Claude Sonnet 4.6, GPT-5.5, Gemini 3, Grok 4, DeepSeek V4, Llama 4 and Qwen 3. Developers can compare models side by side by price, context window length and capability tags such as vision input, audio input and tool use — then switch between them with a single parameter change.

WaveSpeed's infrastructure is designed to minimize cold starts and deliver low first-token latency across supported models. Pricing is transparent and per-token, with separate input and output rates listed for every model. There are no subscriptions and no minimum commitments.

What Makes WaveSpeed Different From LLM-Only Gateways

Most unified LLM API providers stop at language models. WaveSpeed does not. The same API key that accesses 260+ language models also unlocks more than 1,000 total AI models spanning image generation (Flux, Seedream, Ideogram, Recraft), video generation (Seedance, Kling, Wan, Hunyuan, Vidu), audio and speech generation, avatar and lipsync models, and 3D creation tools.

This matters because real AI products rarely use text alone. A marketing automation tool might use Claude to write ad copy, then call an image model to generate the creative, then call a video model to produce a short-form ad — all through WaveSpeed's API. An AI agent platform might use GPT for planning and tool use, then route to specialized generation models for output. Keeping all of these under one integration, one billing relationship and one set of credentials eliminates the vendor sprawl that slows down AI teams.

"AI products are no longer built around one model or one modality," said Zeyi Cheng, CEO of WaveSpeed. "A single workflow may need reasoning, image generation, video creation and speech output. WaveSpeed gives developers one integration layer for that entire model stack, so teams can focus on product experience instead of model-by-model infrastructure work."

Use Cases

AI agent platforms that need an LLM for reasoning and planning, with the option to route specific tasks — image generation, video creation, speech synthesis — to specialized models without adding new infrastructure.

Creative automation tools that chain LLM-generated copy or scripts with image, video and audio generation to produce complete marketing assets, product visuals or social media content in a single automated workflow.

Developer teams evaluating models that want to benchmark GPT, Claude, Gemini, DeepSeek and open-source alternatives on their actual workloads using one SDK, then deploy the winner — or run multiple models in a tiered routing setup — without rewriting application code.

Startups moving from prototype to production that started with a single LLM integration and now need model fallbacks, cost optimization across models, and access to generation models as their product roadmap expands.

Availability

The WaveSpeed LLM API is available now at wavespeed.ai/llm. Developers can create an API key, test models in the free playground and review model pricing, documentation and the full model catalog at wavespeed.ai/models, wavespeed.ai/docs and wavespeed.ai/pricing.

Key Takeaways

WaveSpeed's unified LLM API provides access to 260+ language models, including Claude Opus 4.7, GPT-5.5, Gemini 3, DeepSeek V4, Llama 4, Grok 4 and Qwen 3.

Developers can switch models by changing one parameter — no SDK migration, no code rewrite.

Unlike LLM-only gateways, WaveSpeed also provides 1,000+ total AI models for image, video, audio, 3D and avatar generation under the same API key.

The platform is designed to minimize cold starts and deliver low first- token latency, with transparent per- token pricing and no subscriptions or minimum commitments.

latency, with transparent per- pricing and no subscriptions or minimum commitments. The API is built for teams developing multimodal AI applications that combine LLM reasoning with generative media output.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a unified LLM API? A unified LLM API is a single API endpoint that gives developers access to multiple language models — such as GPT, Claude and Gemini — without managing separate integrations for each. WaveSpeed's unified LLM API supports 260+ language models through a standard chat-completions interface.

How do I switch between GPT, Claude and Gemini through one API? With WaveSpeed, developers integrate once using a standard API endpoint. From there, switching between models is a single parameter change in the API call. All the other code — streaming, tool use, JSON mode — works unchanged.

How do LLMs connect with image and video generation APIs on WaveSpeed? The same WaveSpeed API key that accesses 260+ language models also provides access to 1,000+ total AI models for image, video, audio and 3D generation. Developers can build workflows that use an LLM for reasoning and content planning, then call generation models for visual or audio output — all within one platform and one billing account.

About WaveSpeed

WaveSpeed is a unified AI model platform that gives developers API access to more than 1,000 AI models spanning language, image, video, audio, 3D and avatar generation. The platform offers a standard chat-completions API, transparent per-token pricing and a single API key for the entire model catalog. WaveSpeed is used by developers, startups and enterprises building AI-powered applications across creative tools, autonomous agents, content automation and more. Learn more at wavespeed.ai.

Media Contact

brooks wilson, wavespeed ai, 1 2542492894, [email protected], https://wavespeed.ai/

SOURCE wavespeed ai