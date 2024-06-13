Wavicle Data Solutions Earns Fifth Consecutive Placement on Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 List

"Wavicle's sustained growth underscores the power of our collaborative long-term partnerships with customers, well thought out GTM strategies with our cloud and hyperscaler partners, and the exceptional caliber of our team." Post this

This recognition from Crain's follows several years of national and local recognition for the company's stellar growth, even amid challenging market conditions. It follows five consecutive years on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of rapidly growing private companies and, most recently, placement on the 2024 Inc. Regionals: Midwest list of the fastest-growing private companies in America by region.

With locations worldwide, a consistently expanding list of industry-leading customers, and deep relationships with technology partners, Wavicle delivers the high-quality, high-touch data and AI solutions businesses need to thrive in today's competitive global environment. For additional information about Wavicle and its cloud data, analytics, and AI solutions, visit wavicledata.com.

ABOUT WAVICLE DATA SOLUTIONS

Wavicle Data Solutions provides award-winning strategy, cloud, data, and AI solutions that empower our customers to accelerate growth, optimize efficiency, reduce costs, and enable innovation. We combine deep technical expertise and industry knowledge with proprietary accelerators to support rapid transformations to modern data ecosystems and cutting-edge analytics and AI. Today's executives need future-ready data foundations that enable next-gen advanced analytics capabilities, and we help them realize their vision at every step. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Chicago, Wavicle has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 company five years running and has earned security and quality certifications based on ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO 9001:2015 standards. Wavicle is also an NMSDC-certified MBE. For more information, visit wavicledata.com.

