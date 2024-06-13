Wavicle Data Solutions Earns Fifth Consecutive Placement on Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 List

Crain's Chicago Business has named Wavicle Data Solutions one of the fastest-growing companies in the Chicago area for the fifth year in a row, highlighting exemplary long-term growth
OAK BROOK, Ill., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading cloud, data, analytics, and AI company, announced it has been named to the Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 List for 2024. The annual Crain's list showcases the fastest-growing businesses in the Chicago area, measured by their five-year revenue growth. This marks Wavicle's fifth consecutive year on the list, highlighting a sustained long-term growth trajectory that is reflected in the company's significant revenue increase over the past five years.
"Wavicle's sustained growth underscores the power of our collaborative long-term partnerships with customers, well thought out GTM strategies with our cloud and hyperscaler partners, and the exceptional caliber of our team," stated Naveen Venkatapathi, Managing Partner of Wavicle Data Solutions. "Wavicle is committed to using data and AI to empower our customers to achieve bottom-line results and surmount critical business challenges, and our demonstrated success over the years has continually propelled the company forward. We are privileged to be recognized by Crain's beside other dynamic organizations that are making a mark on their industries."
This recognition from Crain's follows several years of national and local recognition for the company's stellar growth, even amid challenging market conditions. It follows five consecutive years on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of rapidly growing private companies and, most recently, placement on the 2024 Inc. Regionals: Midwest list of the fastest-growing private companies in America by region.
With locations worldwide, a consistently expanding list of industry-leading customers, and deep relationships with technology partners, Wavicle delivers the high-quality, high-touch data and AI solutions businesses need to thrive in today's competitive global environment. For additional information about Wavicle and its cloud data, analytics, and AI solutions, visit wavicledata.com.
ABOUT WAVICLE DATA SOLUTIONS
Wavicle Data Solutions provides award-winning strategy, cloud, data, and AI solutions that empower our customers to accelerate growth, optimize efficiency, reduce costs, and enable innovation. We combine deep technical expertise and industry knowledge with proprietary accelerators to support rapid transformations to modern data ecosystems and cutting-edge analytics and AI. Today's executives need future-ready data foundations that enable next-gen advanced analytics capabilities, and we help them realize their vision at every step. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Chicago, Wavicle has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 company five years running and has earned security and quality certifications based on ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO 9001:2015 standards. Wavicle is also an NMSDC-certified MBE. For more information, visit wavicledata.com.
