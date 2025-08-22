Wavytalk Selected for TikTok Shop's New Arrivals Week to Spotlight Blowout Boost Grande and Exclusive Deals

The viral hair tools brand will debut its latest innovation alongside deep discounts, creator content, and a back-to-school campus activation

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wavytalk, the award-winning hair tools brand known for salon-quality results at home, has been selected for TikTok Shop's highly anticipated New Arrivals feature week, running August 20th – August 26th. The week-long activation will spotlight the brand's newest innovation, the Blowout Boost Grande, with deep discounts, hundreds of creator collaborations, livestream shopping events, and an in-person Back-to-School / New Arrivals celebration at the University of Michigan from August 24th – August 26th.

"TikTok Shop's New Arrivals program is a game-changer for connecting directly with our community where they discover, shop, and share," said Marina Fernandez, Senior Brand Marketing Director at Wavytalk. "We saw incredible momentum from our last campaign, and we're thrilled to build on that success with the Blowout Boost Grande."

This marks Wavytalk's second New Arrivals campaign with TikTok Shop, following its record-breaking debut in May 2025 with the Steamline Pro. That activation drove $1.35M in sales in just 7 days, delivering +130% month-over-month growth and generating 5,000+ creator posts under the #WavytalkOnePass challenge — collectively amassing 46M+ views.

For the August campaign, Wavytalk will harness TikTok Shop's social-commerce power to introduce the Blowout Boost Grande, the larger-sized follow-up to their viral hero tool, the Blowout Boost, which sells two units every minute. This game-changing brush-meets-curler hybrid delivers big, bouncy blowouts from the comfort of home. Featuring an oversized 1.77" barrel for major volume, body, and smoothness in fewer passes, the tool combines a lightning-fast dual heat design for even heat distribution with negative ion technology to reduce frizz and boost shine.

To further drive engagement, Wavytalk is bringing the New Arrivals experience offline with a three-day brand activation at the University of Michigan, coinciding with the start of the fall semester. Students and attendees will enjoy free hair styling sessions powered by Wavytalk's viral tools, exclusive gifts and giveaways, interactive games and challenges, and photo-worthy moments to capture their glow-up photo-worthy moments and a 360° video selfie experience to capture their glow-up. The activation will also feature product demos to help students master their styling routines, along with a fully branded Wavytalk Styling Van that brings salon-level energy right to campus.

The TikTok Shop New Arrivals week featuring Wavytalk runs August 20th – August 26th. Consumers can shop the Blowout Boost Grande and other Wavytalk favorites directly through TikTok Shop.

For more information, visit www.wavytalk.com or follow @wavytalkofficial on TikTok and Instagram.

About Wavytalk:

Wavytalk is an expression-first hair brand rooted in Hair Talks, the idea that hair is one of our most powerful forms of self-expression. The brand creates intuitive, high-performance tools that transform everyday styling into a statement, empowering people to look good, feel good, and show up as their true selves.

Guided by the mission to deliver effortless styling without compromising hair health, Wavytalk designs tools for real people and real routines. They are fast, versatile, and engineered for minimal damage with maximum results. Whether straightening, curling, or adding volume, every product is built to unlock self-expression across all hair types and textures.

