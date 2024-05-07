Waxxpot® Joins Franchise FastLane's Portfolio of Brands

"We're very excited about the inclusivity factor that Waxxpot is bringing to an underserved market. This franchise offers several competitive advantages in the booming personal care sector of the wellness industry." -- Carey Gille, CEO of Franchise FastLane Post this

"We're very excited about the inclusivity factor that Waxxpot is bringing to an underserved market," stated Carey Gille, CEO of Franchise FastLane. "This is a franchisor with an exceptionally strong leadership team and a business model that offers several competitive advantages in the booming personal care sector of the wellness industry. We embrace Waxxpot's commitment to promoting body positivity for everybody and every body. "

The original concept began over two decades ago when founder Daniel Sadd created an independent beauty suites rental opportunity under the name, Salon Lofts®, which has now grown to include over 4,000 beauty professionals operating in 200+ locations. This direct industry experience led to the creation of the Waxxpot brand in 2014, which began franchising the concept in 2020. Operating under the tagline that "…welcomes everybody and every body," Waxxpot features a proprietary two-wax formula that creates an unrivaled personal experience for full body waxing procedures on both male and female customers. The brand's 1,600-square foot boutique-style salons feature four to six elegantly designed treatment rooms and are staffed with experienced aestheticians. Thanks to the brand's recurring revenue model in an industry valued at $12 billion globally, Waxxpot now has 20+ locations open and operating, 14 of which are franchised and 11 that are corporate owned.

Manny Guzman, Franchise FastLane's Director of Franchise Development for Waxxpot, is bullish on the brand's growth potential as well as its unique market positioning. "The beauty industry is evolving and growing, and Waxxpot is at the forefront, offering waxing services that meet modern consumer expectations. Their approach isn't just about aesthetics; it's about creating a community where everyone feels welcomed and valued. Combine this with their seasoned leadership team, and you have the perfect formula to become the next big brand in this space." Waxxpot's President and COO Mike Abramson shares this enthusiasm in comments related to the new partnership. "We couldn't be more excited to team up with Franchise FastLane and accelerate our franchise development and sales efforts. We've recently made several investments in the future of our brand and believe the timing is right to drive responsible growth at the unit level. Here at Waxxpot, we believe if you want to be the best, you have to work with the best, and that's exactly what we plan to do."

Founded in 2017, Franchise FastLane has grown to become the No. 1 franchise sales organization in the U.S., delivering outsourced franchise development services to their portfolio of new and emerging brands – eight of which earned a ranking on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® in 2024. For the 25+ brands in their portfolio, Franchise FastLane is an accelerated turn-key franchise sales organization that works with select franchisors to perfect their discovery process, bring qualified franchisee leads, and drive responsible, accelerated growth. Through FastLane's proprietary programs like MasterMind, franchisors receive one-on-one coaching sessions, quarterly brand health assessments, and access to the organization's preferred network of vendor partners. These and similar efforts are all designed to support and monitor growth at the brand level - so that franchisors can build, nurture, and maintain robust systems for their growing network of franchisees. To date, these efforts have helped FastLane award franchises in over 7,300 territories, changing more than 2,900 lives for the better through franchise ownership.

About Waxxpot

Waxxpot is a franchise opportunity that offers full body waxing services to both men and women in a boutique-style salon. The brand developed its own proprietary two-wax blend that provides an unrivaled aesthetic experience for customers. Under the tagline that "…welcomes everybody and every body," Waxxpot's corporate culture is built on a foundation of inclusion and body positivity. Owned and operated by an experienced team of franchise and salon industry veterans, the brand has grown to include 12 locations, with several more territories currently under development. For more information about Waxxpot's franchise opportunity that offers consumers a full line of body waxing options and lash services, please visit https://www.waxxpot.com.

About Franchise FastLane

Franchise FastLane provides outsourced franchise development services to emerging franchisors. It manages the entire franchisee sales lifecycle from initial lead generation to prospect qualification through to deal closure. FastLane works with franchisors to perfect their discovery process, bring qualified franchisee leads and drive explosive growth. The company leverages a rigorous diligence and onboarding process, industry-leading technology platform, and exceptional sales executives to drive successful franchise development for its franchisor clients, nine of which have been acquired by private equity groups. Franchise FastLane was founded in 2017 in Omaha, NE by Ryan Zink and Carey Gille, making 2024 the company's seventh anniversary. To date, Franchise FastLane has helped award franchises in over 7,300 territories, helping to change more than 2,900 lives for the better through franchise ownership. For more information, please visit www.franchisefastlane.com.

