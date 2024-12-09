Waytek Announces Funding of Additional 3,000 Trees with Eden: People+Planet

Funding is a result of Waytek's ongoing initiative that invites customers to choose digital versions of its product catalog and billing statements.
CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electrical components distributor Waytek, Inc. has announced funding for 3,000 more trees to be planted by Eden: People+Planet (formerly Eden Reforestation Projects), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that works in developing countries to rebuild natural landscapes destroyed by deforestation. This brings the total number of trees funded by Waytek to 43,000 since 2021.
Waytek has funded the trees as part of its annual "Go Green" campaigns, which invite customers to use a digital version of Waytek's annual product catalog or to receive digital billing statements. Nearly 2,500 customers have made the switch. The trees will be planted in high-priority sites around the world that are suffering from deforestation and severe poverty.
"We are pleased that so many customers have joined our efforts to make a positive environmental impact, and we're delighted make another annual contribution in support of healthy forests," said Wade Mattson, Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce at Waytek. "Some customers still prefer printed catalogs and billing. But many others will choose digital options if they are given the chance."
Waytek's annual product catalog, published every February, features thousands of DC electrical components and wire. The catalog has been a popular resource for customers ever since it was introduced more than 40 years ago.
With the digital version, customers can get the information they need in the same layout and page format as the printed version—with the ability to click through to order directly from the Waytek website.
To learn more about Waytek's Go Green initiative, visit www.waytekwire.com/green.
About Waytek
Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business founded in 1970, Waytek commits to providing exceptional service to our customers, shipping more than 99.5 percent of in-stock orders on the same day*. We partner with product manufacturers known for premier quality and take pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for our employees. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs.
About Eden: People+Planet
Eden: People+Planet (formerly Eden Reforestation Projects) is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit with a profound commitment to doing good for people and the planet. Eden: People+Planet recognizes that tackling climate change, supporting communities in developing regions around the world, and restoring vital ecosystems is no small feat and cannot be achieved alone. A collective effort is essential for success. Through participatory design and planning, Eden: People+Planet is partnering with local communities, stakeholders, regional authorities, and global partners to restore ecosystems, mitigate the effects of climate change, and strengthen community resilience for decades to come. Learn more at www.eden-plus.org.
*Orders entered by 3:30 p.m. Central Time.
