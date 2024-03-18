Waytek, Inc. and DSG-Canusa Announce Distribution Partnership

"We look forward to continuing to evolve our capabilities to meet the needs of our mutual customers." Post this

"DSG-Canusa's commitment to innovation, quality, and service make us an ideal fit for Waytek's customer base," said Dan Snell, Northwest U.S. Regional Sales Manager, DSG-Canusa. "Waytek has a reputation for taking care of their customers by stocking high-quality components that ship within hours of ordering. We look forward to continuing to evolve our capabilities to meet the needs of our mutual customers."

DSG-Canusa, a Mattr brand, has long-established reputation as a global leader in in the manufacturing of heat shrink and cold shrink tubing. Waytek's customers turn to DSG-Canusa's products to protect, insulate and seal automotive wire, electrical connectors, and welding cables.

The enhanced partnership demonstrates how Waytek and its suppliers continuously strive to respond to changing marketplace needs by making new and established components available to customers where and when they need them.

The distribution agreement will continue to allow Waytek to support existing DSG-Canusa products such as polyolefin, Kynar, and elastomeric tubing while enabling Waytek to further expand its offering of DSG-Canusa branded products in the future.

For more information about DSG-Canusa and to order from their product offering, visit their supplier page on the Waytek website.

About Waytek

Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business founded in 1970, Waytek commits to providing exceptional service to our customers, shipping more than 99.5 percent of in-stock orders the same day.* We partner with product manufacturers known for premier quality and take pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for our employees. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs.

About DSG-Canusa

For more than 50 years, DSG-Canusa has been known for developing and producing high quality heat-shrink tubing and cold-applied accessories. In addition, the company provides a full range of heat-shrink equipment. Offering unique application expertise and technical solutions, DSG-Canusa serves diverse industrial markets, including automotive, electrical and utility, renewables, communications, aerospace and defense, and transportation. DSG-Canusa's mission is to play a major guiding role in the industry in manufacturing superior heat– and cold–shrink products that meet CSA, UL and other industry approved certifications.

*Orders entered by 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

