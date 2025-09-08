Waytek, Inc. and ERICH JAEGER Announce Distribution Partnership

"We're pleased to bring our advanced connection technology to Waytek customers and expand our presence in the North American market through this collaboration." Post this

ERICH JAEGER has been developing and producing high-performance connectors for trucks, trailers, and towing systems for over 98 years. Known for innovation, quality, and durability, their solutions are widely adopted across global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in automotive and commercial vehicle markets.

"As a distribution partner focused on product availability and speed, Waytek is well-aligned with our commitment to customer satisfaction," said Dr. Andreas J. Schmid, CEO of ERICH JAEGER. "We're pleased to bring our advanced connection technology to Waytek customers and expand our presence in the North American market through this collaboration."

ERICH JAEGER products now available at Waytek include trailer connectors, sockets, cable assemblies, and adapter cables designed for rugged commercial and heavy-duty use including agricultural and construction vehicle applications.

About Waytek

Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business founded in 1970, Waytek commits to providing exceptional service to our customers, shipping more than 99.9 percent of in-stock orders on the same day*. Waytek collaborates with product manufacturers known for premier quality and takes pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for its employees. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs.

About ERICH JAEGER

Founded in 1927, ERICH JAEGER is a globally recognized manufacturer of high-quality electrical connection systems for commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and trailers. With a strong reputation for engineering excellence and durability, the company develops custom-tailored solutions for demanding environments, including 7- and 15-pin connectors, cable assemblies, sockets, and adapters. ERICH JAEGER supports some of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers and continues to expand its presence through a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service. Learn more at www.erich-jaeger.com.

*Orders entered by 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

