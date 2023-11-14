Waytek, Inc. and GEP Power Products Announce Distribution Agreement

"Waytek's distribution network will ensure that more businesses can access our high-quality products quickly and efficiently." Post this

Waytek, Inc. has a long-standing reputation as a customer-centric distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components, serving OEMs, wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. Rob Iversrud, Product and Category Manager at Waytek, shared his thoughts on the partnership: "GEP Power Products offer our customers high-quality, readily available solutions for their electrical needs. We are excited to extend our product range to include additional GEP Power Products and continue to meet the diverse requirements of our valued customers."

This collaboration between Waytek and GEP Power Products opens new opportunities for customers, allowing them access to an even wider selection of electrical components and related products. It reinforces both companies' commitment to excellence, innovation, and exceptional service.

GEP Power Products' comprehensive range of electrical components is utilized by leading manufacturers in various industries, from transportation and off-road vehicles to agricultural equipment, golf carts, UTVs, ATVs and construction equipment.

For more information about GEP Power Products and to explore their product offerings, please visit their dedicated supplier page on the Waytek website.

About Waytek

Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business founded in 1970, Waytek commits to providing exceptional service to our customers, shipping more than 99.5 percent of in-stock orders the same day.* We partner with product manufacturers known for premier quality and take pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for our employees. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs.

About GEP Power Products

GEP Power Products is a leading manufacturer of DC power distribution units and related products that handle distribution, protection, storage, switching, and termination for the transportation and outdoor power industries. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, GEP Power Products is ISO 9001:2015 certified and maintains a strong commitment to quality. For more information, please visit the GEP Power Products website.

*Orders entered by 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

Media Contact

Steve Green, Waytek, Inc., 1 612-364-5650, [email protected], www.waytekwire.com

