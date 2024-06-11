Waytek, Inc. and KMC Announce New Distribution Partnership

"Our customers' appreciation for KMC's products has driven us to expand our relationship and review more KMC products to add to our offerings, ensuring Waytek is best positioned to meet evolving demand." Post this

"KMC's reliable quality and durability have made us an ideal match for Waytek and its customers," said Jean O'Keefe, Distribution Channel Manager, KMC. "Waytek's commitment to shipping high-quality components, quick turnaround, and excellent customer service have made it a leading distributor in the electrical space. We look forward to our ongoing work with Waytek to achieve continued growth in 2024 and beyond."

KMC, known as the Original Clip & Clamp Company, has been a supplier of clips and clamps to Waytek for several years. Waytek's customers turn to KMC's clips and clamps to secure and protect wire, cables, and related electrical components in wire harnesses and vehicle electrical systems.

The enhanced partnership demonstrates that Waytek and its suppliers are committed to responding to changing marketplace needs by making new and established components available to customers where and when they need them.

The distribution agreement will continue to allow Waytek to support existing KMC products, such as the COV Medium Duty Clamps, while enabling Waytek to further expand its offering of KMC-branded products in the future.

About Waytek

Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business founded in 1970, Waytek commits to providing exceptional service to our customers, shipping more than 99.5 percent of in-stock orders on the same day. * We partner with product manufacturers known for premier quality and take pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for our employees. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs.

About KMC

KMC is a premier name in manufacturing clips and clamps, setting the industry standard with the sheer quantity and quality of its products. KMC introduced the top-of-the-line COV Series clamp and has been manufacturing high-quality products for decades. Because of their reliable quality and durability, KMC's clamps are specified in engineering designs from some of the world's best-known brands. KMC holds itself to the highest standards and provides superior, long-lasting products. An ISO and IATF-certified company, KMC works closely with its customers and suppliers to develop technical and commercial solutions using best-in-class practices.

*Orders entered by 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

