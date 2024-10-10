Waytek, Inc. and NSPA Announce Distribution Partnership

"As a stocking distributor known for product availability and quick turnaround, Waytek provides a perfect fit for NSPA." Post this

NSPA's products feature a proprietary Sealed Electrical System™ that serves to reduce the incidence of wire corrosion and pull-out in electrical connections. The company has been a prominent manufacturer in the automotive and marine space for over 40 years.

"As a stocking distributor known for product availability and quick turnaround, Waytek provides a perfect fit for NSPA," said John Endacott, CEO of NSPA. "Our agreement with Waytek underscores our mutual commitment to customer-focused solutions and service. We look forward to a successful partnership."

NSPA products now available at Waytek include a wide variety of heat shrink connectors, disconnects, terminals, and adhesive-lined heat shrink materials. For more information about NSPA and to order from their product offering, visit their supplier page on the Waytek website.

About Waytek

Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business founded in 1970, Waytek commits to providing exceptional service to our customers, shipping more than 99.5 percent of in-stock orders on the same day*. We partner with product manufacturers known for premier quality and take pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for our employees. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs.

About NSPA

National Standard Parts Associates, Inc. (NSPA) has been one of the leading manufacturers of sealed heat shrink connectors and terminals for over 40 years. Recognizing early on that wire corrosion and wire pull-out were the two main causes of electrical failures, the company developed its Sealed Electrical System™ (SES) as the solution to this multi-billion-dollar problem. NSPA started assembling its first crimp-style heat shrink connectors in the early 1980's. A family-owned business, NSPA still operates today using traditional values and understands the importance of honesty, integrity, and building strategic alliances with its customers. For more information, go to www.nspa.com .

*Orders entered by 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

