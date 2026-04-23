Waytek, Inc. and Polar Wire Announce Expanded Partnership

"Waytek is an excellent fit for our product line. Together, we're helping customers operate with confidence in the most extreme conditions." Post this

For more than two decades, Polar Wire has exclusively manufactured Arctic Ultraflex Blue battery cable, a premier flexible cable solution built with finely stranded copper and a durable jacket material designed to withstand exposure to oil, gasoline, sunlight, salt water, acids, and chemicals. Engineered to perform in punishing Alaska environments, the cable delivers reliable performance across extreme temperature ranges from -55°C to 105°C.

"As a distribution partner focused on availability, speed, and customer service, Waytek is an excellent fit for our product line," said Marvin Kuentzel Jr., President, Polar Wire. "Together, we're helping customers operate with confidence in the most extreme conditions."

Polar Wire products are now available through Waytek, supporting applications across commercial transportation, industrial equipment, marine, off-road, and severe-duty vehicle markets. Additional Polar Wire products scheduled for rollout at Waytek include trailer cable, double conductor bulk cable, eye-to-eye cable, and battery terminal cable offerings.

For more information about Polar Wire products available from Waytek, visit the supplier page on the Waytek website.

About Waytek

Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business founded in 1970, Waytek commits to providing exceptional service to our customers, including same-day shipping on in-stock orders.* Waytek collaborates with product manufacturers known for premier quality and takes pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for its employees. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs.

About Polar Wire

Polar Wire is a leading manufacturer of high-performance wire and cable solutions designed for extreme environments. Best known for its Arctic Ultraflex® Blue battery cable, Polar Wire products are engineered to deliver exceptional flexibility, durability, and electrical performance in severe-duty applications, including commercial, industrial, marine, and off-road markets. Learn more at www.polarwire.com.

*For online orders entered by 4:30 p.m. CT.

Media Contact

Steven Green, Waytek, Inc., 1 612-364-5650, [email protected], www.waytekwire.com

SOURCE Waytek, Inc.