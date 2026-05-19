Waytek, Inc. and QuickCable Announce Distribution Partnership

"Waytek's reputation for operational excellence, customer service, and product availability makes them a strategic distribution partner." Post this

QuickCable has built a strong reputation as a domestic manufacturer of terminal connectors, cable assemblies, and tools designed for demanding applications. Engineered for durability and consistent performance, QuickCable products are widely used across commercial vehicles, construction, industrial, material handling, agriculture, military/defense, marine, and specialty markets where dependable electrical connections are critical.

"Waytek's reputation for operational excellence, customer service, and product availability makes them a strategic distribution partner for QuickCable as we continue expanding our market presence," said Tim Trzebiatowski, CEO of QuickCable. "This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver dependable, high-performance battery connection solutions at scale while reinforcing our commitment to quality, reliability, and best-in-class support for customers who rely on our products every day."

QuickCable battery lugs, cable cutters, and crimping tools are now available through Waytek, with more product rollouts planned to further support a wide range of applications requiring secure and efficient electrical connections.

For more information about QuickCable products available from Waytek, visit the QuickCable supplier page on the Waytek website.

About Waytek

Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business founded in 1970, Waytek commits to providing exceptional service to our customers, including same-day shipping on in-stock orders.* Waytek collaborates with product manufacturers known for premier quality and takes pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for its employees. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs.

About QuickCable

QuickCable is a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of battery connection solutions, proudly delivering American-made quality and innovation for more than 80 years. From battery to application, we connect it all™ through a broad portfolio of terminal connectors, cable assemblies, tools, and custom-engineered power solutions designed for demanding commercial vehicle, construction, industrial, material handling, agricultural, military/defense, marine, and other specialty applications. Backed by deep engineering expertise, manufacturing excellence, and the QuickEverything™ commitment to comprehensive power connectivity solutions, QuickCable helps customers improve reliability, performance, and operational efficiency in mission-critical environments. Learn more at www.quickcable.com.

*For online orders entered by 4:30 p.m. CT.

Media Contact

Steven Green, Waytek, Inc., 1 612-364-5650, [email protected], www.waytekwire.com

SOURCE Waytek, Inc.