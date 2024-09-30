Waytek, Inc. and Switch Components Announce Distribution Partnership

We value Waytek's industry-leading reputation as a reliable stocking distributor and share their commitment to high quality and exceptional customer service. Post this

Switch Components is a premier manufacturer of switches and other electrical accessory parts for the maritime industry as well as for automobiles, RVs, off-road vehicles, and camping cars.

Waytek now stocks Switch Components' USB charging ports which include the type C, 2.4-amp configurations needed for use with the latest cell phones and electronic devices. In the future, Waytek will introduce additional Switch Components' product lines including electrical switches, switched fuse blocks, battery disconnects and related battery management products.

"Switch Components' emphasis on quality control and in-house design and manufacturing make us an ideal fit for Waytek and its customers," said Jim Kalb, Owner and President of Switch Components. "We value Waytek's industry-leading reputation as a reliable stocking distributor and share their commitment to high quality and exceptional customer service. We're looking forward to a continuing and growing partnership in the years ahead."

For more information about Switch Components and to order from their product offering, visit their supplier page on the Waytek website.

About Waytek

Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business founded in 1970, Waytek commits to providing exceptional service to our customers, shipping more than 99.5 percent of in-stock orders on the same day*. We partner with product manufacturers known for premier quality and take pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for our employees. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs.

About Switch Components

Switch Components is a brand of Triad Components Group, Inc. based in El Cajon, CA and sister brand of OptiFuse, a manufacturer of fuses, circuit breakers and related circuit protection products. For nearly 25 years, Triad Components Group has been providing electrical parts for light-duty automotive, heavy-duty truck, RV, off-road vehicle, and marine markets. Today Switch Components has become a veteran manufacturer producing a variety of switches, disconnects, USB ports, trailer connectors, switched fuse blocks, bus bars, switch panels, and other electrical accessory products, serving both domestic and international customers. For more information, go to www.switchcomp.com.

*Orders entered by 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

Media Contact

Steve Green, Waytek, Inc., 1 612-364-5650, [email protected], www.waytekwire.com

SOURCE Waytek, Inc.