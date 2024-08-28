Waytek, Inc. and UMPCO, Inc. Announce New Distribution Partnership

"UMPCO's dedication to providing the highest quality, flexible, reliable clamping solutions has resulted in broad acceptance of its products and introduction to new markets through Waytek." Post this

"UMPCO's products are an ideal fit for customers in the automotive, off-road, RV, EV, work truck, and electrical wire harness markets," said Edgar Lopez, Senior Sales Manager. "Our mutual commitment to quality and exceptional service makes our partnership especially valuable to these customers, who seek the highest quality product, quick turnaround and world-class support."

UMPCO has been a supplier of clamps to Waytek for many years. With this enhanced partnership, the two companies have solidified their mutual commitment to responding to ever-changing marketplace needs by guaranteeing that UMPCO products are readily available to Waytek customers.

The distribution agreement enables Waytek to support existing UMPCO products while further expanding its offering of UMPCO products in the future. For more information about UMPCO and to order from their product offering, visit their supplier page on the Waytek website.

About Waytek

Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business founded in 1970, Waytek commits to providing exceptional service to our customers, shipping more than 99.5 percent of in-stock orders on the same day.* We partner with product manufacturers known for premier quality and take pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for our employees. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs.

About UMPCO

The UMPCO name first appeared on high-quality clamps, clips, and brackets over 50 years ago. Today, the company's products have become the standard for the original equipment on cars, trucks, trailers, motor homes, and a variety of industrial uses, and remain the 'first choice' for defense, aircraft, and space vehicle applications where quality and consistency are critical. For more information, visit www.umpco.com.

*Orders entered by 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

