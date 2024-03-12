Waytek, Inc. Announces New Mobility Distribution Agreement

Electrical components distributor Waytek has formalized a new agreement for the distribution of a wide range of relays, switches, and other automotive electrical components.
CHANHASSEN, Minn., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waytek Inc., a leading distributor of electrical wiring supplies, announced that it has entered into a new agreement with Bosch Mobility Aftermarket that will bring Bosch products and solutions to Waytek's customer base, further enhancing Waytek's offerings in the automotive and transportation industries.
"We are thrilled to add Bosch to our supplier base," said Rob Iversrud, Product and Category manager at Waytek. "Its reputation for excellence and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our values. This agreement will allow us to provide our customers with access to a wider range of high-quality products and solutions, helping them meet their evolving needs."
Under this agreement, Waytek will offer a comprehensive portfolio of Bosch Mobility Aftermarket relays, fuses, switches, and accessories with multiple functions, voltages, and amperage options. This will enable customers to access cutting-edge technologies and solutions to enhance their operations and stay competitive in today's rapidly changing automotive and transportation markets.
Waytek, Inc. has a long-standing reputation as a customer-centric distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components, serving OEMs, wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. Bosch Mobility Aftermarket provides customers worldwide with a complete range of diagnostic and workshop equipment and a wide range of parts for passenger cars and commercial vehicles.
About Waytek
Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business founded in 1970, Waytek commits to providing
exceptional service to our customers, shipping more than 99.5 percent of in-stock orders the same day.* We partner with product manufacturers known for premier quality and take pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for our employees. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs.
*Orders entered by 3:30 p.m. Central Time.
