Waytek, Inc. Announces New Mobility Distribution Agreement

This agreement will allow us to provide our customers with access to a wider range of high-quality products and solutions, helping them meet their evolving needs.

Under this agreement, Waytek will offer a comprehensive portfolio of Bosch Mobility Aftermarket relays, fuses, switches, and accessories with multiple functions, voltages, and amperage options. This will enable customers to access cutting-edge technologies and solutions to enhance their operations and stay competitive in today's rapidly changing automotive and transportation markets.

Waytek, Inc. has a long-standing reputation as a customer-centric distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components, serving OEMs, wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. Bosch Mobility Aftermarket provides customers worldwide with a complete range of diagnostic and workshop equipment and a wide range of parts for passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

About Waytek

Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business founded in 1970, Waytek commits to providing

exceptional service to our customers, shipping more than 99.5 percent of in-stock orders the same day.* We partner with product manufacturers known for premier quality and take pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for our employees. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs.

*Orders entered by 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

