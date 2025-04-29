Waytek, Inc. Appoints Andres Caballero as Chief Executive Officer

"Andres is a dynamic, people-first leader with a deep understanding of our industry and a passion for customer-centric service." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Andres to the Waytek family," said Charlie Kanan, outgoing CEO and remaining Board Chairman. "His track record of leading complex organizations, combined with his strategic mindset and commitment to culture, makes him the ideal leader to guide Waytek into its next chapter."

"Andres is a dynamic, people-first leader with a deep understanding of our industry and a passion for customer-centric service," said Mike Larson, one of Waytek's owners and its Chief Operating Officer. "He brings a unique combination of strategic vision, global experience, and operational rigor that aligns perfectly with our company's mission and values."

As Waytek continues to strengthen its position in the market, Caballero will lead the next chapter of growth, focusing on strategic expansion, technology-driven innovation, and sustaining Waytek's commitment to customer service excellence.

"I am honored to join Waytek as CEO," said Caballero. "Waytek has built an extraordinary legacy of trust, performance, and customer care. I look forward to working with the talented team, shareholders, and community to build on this foundation and drive Waytek's continued growth and impact."

Caballero holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Minnesota and serves on several boards, including the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce among others.

About Waytek

Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business founded in 1970, Waytek commits to providing

exceptional service to our customers, shipping more than 99.9 percent of in-stock orders the same day.* We partner with product manufacturers known for premier quality and take pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for our employees. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs.

For more information, visit www.waytekwire.com.

*Orders entered by 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

Media Contact

Steve Green, Waytek, Inc., 1 612-364-5650, [email protected], www.waytekwire.com

SOURCE Waytek, Inc.