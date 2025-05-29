Waytek Presents Exceptional Service Award to Abby Brock at DSG-Canusa

"Abby's positive attitude and dedication make her a standout among her peers." Post this

"No one is more deserving of this award than Abby Brock," said Rob Iversrud, Sr. Product and Category Manager at Waytek. "Abby consistently demonstrates an extraordinary level of commitment, responsiveness, and customer focus. Her proactive approach to meeting the needs of our customers and her collaborative efforts with Waytek make her an invaluable partner. Abby's positive attitude and dedication make her a standout among her peers."

Brock was selected for the Exceptional Service Award for her excellence in numerous areas, including her remarkable responsiveness, ability to offer creative solutions, deep industry knowledge, and her steadfast commitment to supporting Waytek customers. She has demonstrated an unmatched ability to build strong, positive relationships both within Waytek and with the customers she serves.

"We are excited to congratulate Abby on receiving the Exceptional Service Award from Waytek," said Dan Snell, Northwest U.S. Regional Sales Manager, DSG-Canusa. "Abby is a shining example of our commitment to providing the highest level of service to our customers. Her dedication to ensuring that our customers' needs are met, while always maintaining an exceptional level of service, reflects the values of DSG-Canusa. We are incredibly proud to have her on our team."

Brock has been a key figure in fostering a strong, collaborative relationship between Waytek and DSG-Canusa. Through her proactive communication, attention to detail, and ability to respond to Waytek's needs, she has helped ensure that DSG-Canusa remains a trusted partner to Waytek.

Waytek distributes a wide variety of high-quality heat shrink products from DSG-Canusa, including PVC, polyolefin, and DERAY® KY 175 heat shrink tubing, which are critical to applications in industries such as automotive, electronics, electrical, and industrial sectors. Abby's outstanding service has played a significant role in expanding DSG-Canusa's presence within Waytek's customer base.

For more information about DSG-Canusa products distributed by Waytek, visit the DSG-Canusa product page on the Waytek website.

About Waytek

Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business founded in 1970, Waytek commits to providing exceptional service to its customers, shipping more than 99.9 percent of in-stock orders on the same day*. Waytek partners with product manufacturers known for premier quality and takes pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for its employees. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs. For more information visit www.waytekwire.com.

About DSG-Canusa

DSG-Canusa, a leader in providing high-quality heat shrink products, offers an extensive range of heat shrink tubing and protective materials designed for demanding applications in various industries, including automotive, telecommunications, and industrial markets. With a commitment to delivering durable and cost-effective solutions, DSG-Canusa ensures that its products meet the highest standards of quality and performance. For more information, visit www.dsg-canusa.com.

*Orders entered by 3:30 p.m. Central Time

