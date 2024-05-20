Waytek Presents Exceptional Service Award to Edgar Lopez at UMPCO

The award recognizes UMPCO employee Edgar Lopez for exceptional service to Waytek and its customers.

CHANHASSEN, Minn., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electrical components distributor Waytek, Inc. has honored Edgar Lopez, Sr. Sales Manager at UMPCO, with Waytek's 2023 Exceptional Service Award.

The Exceptional Service Award honors the employee at a partner organization who has done the most to go above and beyond in collaborating with Waytek to deliver exceptional service to Waytek customers.

"No one is more deserving of this award than Edgar Lopez," said Chase Lundstrom, Product and Category Manager at Waytek. "Edgar truly goes the extra mile, providing over-the-top responsiveness and support to ensure an exceptional experience for our customers utilizing UMPCO products. Everyone at Waytek who knows him appreciates Edgar's can-do attitude."

Lopez was chosen for the Exceptional Service Award based on his exceptional performance in a variety of categories including responsiveness and proactive service, industry expertise, forging relationships with Waytek employees, and helping the two companies work together at a strategic level.

"We're thrilled to celebrate Edgar's well-deserved Exceptional Service Award! His dedication to exceeding customer expectations is a shining example of UMPCO's commitment to excellent service. Edgar's exceptional skills ensure positive experiences for our customers, and we're incredibly proud to have him on the team," said UMPCO's Executive Committee. "UMPCO, Inc. strives to provide exceptional customer service and high-quality products at a competitive price to customers."

Lopez has demonstrated exceptional skill in fostering a collaborative relationship with Waytek, providing proactive communication and engaging Waytek employees to better understand and address their needs. As a dedicated advocate, he has helped UMPCO align its internal resources to meet Waytek's requirements and better serve their mutual customers.

Waytek distributes a variety of high-quality cable clamps manufactured by UMPCO. The company's products are widely used by Waytek's customers in the automotive, off-road, RV, work truck, electrical wire harness, and other industries. UMPCO's dedication to making flexible solutions that can be delivered when needed has resulted in increased acceptance of its products being introduced to new markets through Waytek.

For more information about UMPCO products distributed by Waytek, go to the UMPCO product page on the Waytek website.

About Waytek

Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business founded in 1970, Waytek commits to providing exceptional service to our customers, shipping more than 99.5 percent of in-stock orders the same day.* We partner with product manufacturers known for premier quality and take pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for our employees. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs.

About UMPCO

The UMPCO name first appeared on high-quality clamps, clips, and brackets over 50 years ago. Today, the company's products have become the standard for the original equipment on cars, trucks, trailers, motor homes, and a variety of industrial uses, and remain the 'first choice' for defense, aircraft, and space vehicle applications where quality and consistency are critical. For more information, visit www.umpco.com.

*Orders entered by 3:30 p.m. Central Time

