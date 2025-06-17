Waytek Presents its New Supplier of the Year Award to Bosch Mobility Aftermarket

"Bosch Mobility Aftermarket is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that help Waytek's customers stay competitive." Post this

Bosch Mobility Aftermarket, which entered a supply relationship with Waytek in 2024 to offer a comprehensive portfolio of relays, fuses, switches, and accessories, has quickly become a standout among Waytek's product lines.

"Bosch Mobility Aftermarket has brought an impressive range of high-quality products to our customers," said Rob Iversrud, Sr. Product and Category Manager at Waytek. "Their commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with Waytek's mission to provide exceptional service. We're proud to collaborate with Bosch and to recognize them with this award."

"We are honored to receive this award and to work with Waytek, a trusted name in the automotive and transportation industries," said David Moilanen, New Business Development Manager, Bosch Mobility Aftermarket. "Bosch Mobility Aftermarket is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that help Waytek's customers stay competitive and meet their evolving needs."

Bosch Mobility Aftermarket was selected for the award by demonstrating exceptional performance in the following areas:

Providing an exceptional customer experience

Growing contribution to Waytek's revenue

Commitment to a long-term relationship

About Waytek

Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business founded in 1970, Waytek commits to providing exceptional service to sits customers, shipping more than 99.9 percent of in-stock orders the same day.* Waytek collaborates with product manufacturers known for premier quality and takes pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for its employees. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs.

About Bosch Mobility Aftermarket

Bosch Mobility Aftermarket provides customers worldwide with a complete range of diagnostic and workshop equipment and a wide range of parts for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. With a strong focus on innovation and customer support, Bosch Mobility Aftermarket helps customers enhance their operations and remain competitive in a dynamic industry. For more information, please visit www.boschaftermarket.com.

*Orders entered by 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

