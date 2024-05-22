Waytek Presents New Product of the Year Award to Mechanical Products for its Series 87 Circuit Breakers

The award recognizes Mechanical Products for its outstanding partnership as an innovative supplier and for providing an exceptional experience to Waytek customers.

CHANHASSEN, Minn., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electrical components distributor Waytek, Inc. has presented Mechanical Products with Waytek's Product of the Year Award for 2023 for the Series 87 Family of heavy-duty marine-rated circuit breakers.

The Product of the Year Award recognizes the supplier that has distinguished itself with an innovative product that delivers outstanding value to customers and by demonstrating a strong commitment to excellence and collaboration with Waytek. The Series 87 was selected for the award for its high quality, utility, and quick acceptance by Waytek customers.

"The Series 87 has filled an urgent market demand for marine-rated circuit breakers of high quality and availability," said Rob Iversrud, Product and Category Manager, Waytek. "Series 87 circuit breakers meet stringent marine requirements while introducing new, competitive features. We are honored to work with Mechanical Products as a valued partner who brings new solutions to our customers and increases the product range available at Waytek."

The Series 87 is a heavy-duty, switchable, high-amp circuit breaker that features a manual reset with an On-Off switch function. It is available in panel mount or surface mount options. With a wide amp range from 25A to 250A, the Series 87 meets the needs of marine applications with a main breaker protection interrupt rating at 5,000A interrupt capacity. New features include more spacing to accommodate terminal lugs, a double set of contacts, more copper and silver to better clear faults, and a circular panel cut out for ease of use.

"We are excited to receive the Product of the Year award from Waytek," said Ron Prokup, President, Mechanical Products. "Waytek shares our passion for reliable, high-quality products, and for providing an exceptional customer experience. I want to thank our employee team that was responsible for designing and building the Series 87 product line. They are the true recipients of this award."

A decisive factor in the Product of the Year Award was Mechanical Product's collaborative approach in designing its Series 87 circuit breakers to meet the specified needs of Waytek's customers. Other principal factors included on-time product delivery and consistently positive product performance feedback from customers.

About Waytek

Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business founded in 1970, Waytek commits to providing exceptional service to our customers, shipping more than 99.5 percent of in-stock orders the same day.* We partner with product manufacturers known for premier quality and take pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for our employees. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs.

About Mechanical Products

As a leading manufacturer of thermal circuit protection devices, Mechanical Products develops high-quality circuit breakers for a wide variety of products and equipment. Its thermal circuit breakers protect people and equipment by sensing and preventing dangers associated with electrical overloads and overcurrents. Mechanical Products has distinguished itself through unmatched quality and unparalleled service for over 80 years.

*Orders entered by 3:30 p.m. Central Time

