Waytek Presents Outstanding Growth Award to GEP Power Products

"We are excited to present the Outstanding Growth Award to GEP Power Products," said Rob Iversrud, Sr. Product and Category Manager, Waytek. "Their dedication to developing high-quality, cost-effective solutions has played a pivotal role in the growth of their product offerings at Waytek. Their ability to fill a critical need in the market has been integral to the growth of both their brand and Waytek's product portfolio."

GEP Power Products specializes in the design and manufacture of advanced power distribution modules, offering reliable, compact, and high-performance solutions. Their products are engineered for harsh environments, including off-road vehicles, emergency equipment, and more. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, GEP Power Products has gained significant traction within Waytek's customer base.

"We are honored to receive the Exceptional Growth Award from Waytek," said John Losee, V.P. of Engineering & Sales, GEP Power Products. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the GEP team and the shared vision we have with Waytek to deliver top-tier power distribution solutions to our customers. Waytek's exceptional customer service, technical support, and reliable distribution have been instrumental in helping us reach new customers and grow our brand. They are a key part of our success, and we truly value the strength of our partnership. We look forward to building on this momentum and achieving even greater results together."

Some of the key products contributing to GEP Power Products' rapid success at Waytek include their power distribution modules, specifically designed for rugged applications. With increasing demand for their innovative solutions, GEP Power Products continues to expand their offerings to meet the ever-evolving needs of their customers.

For more information about GEP Power Products and their offerings, visit the GEP Power Products page on the Waytek website.

About Waytek

Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business founded in 1970, Waytek commits to providing exceptional service to its customers, shipping more than 99.9 percent of in-stock orders on the same day*. Waytek partners with product manufacturers known for premier quality and takes pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for its employees. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs. Learn more at www.waytekwire.com.

About GEP Power Products

GEP Power Products is a leading manufacturer of DC power distribution componentry and related products that handle power distribution, protection, switching, and termination. Its products are engineered for heavy-duty vehicle, off-road, powersports and outdoor power equipment industries. The company's goal is to provide its customers with standard products and custom solutions that exceed industry performance standards and specifications while supporting critical program deliverables.

*Orders entered by 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

Media Contact

Steve Green, Waytek, Inc., 1 612-364-5650, [email protected], www.waytekwire.com

SOURCE Waytek, Inc.