Waytek Presents Outstanding Growth Award to SMP Trombetta

The award recognizes SMP Trombetta, a subsidiary of Standard Motor Products, as an outstanding supplier whose products have experienced exceptional growth in sales at Waytek.

CHANHASSEN, Minn., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electrical components distributor Waytek, Inc. has presented SMP Trombetta, a subsidiary of Standard Motor Products, with Waytek's Outstanding Growth Award for 2023. The Outstanding Growth Award recognizes the Waytek partner whose commitment to quality, innovation, and service has been reflected by exceptional growth in product sales to Waytek customers.

This is the second time that SMP Trombetta has received a Waytek award. Previously, SMP Trombetta won Waytek's 2021 New Product of the Year Award for its line of CAN bus power splitters and control modules. These products, along with SMP Trombetta's relays, contactors, sealed busbars, and battery separators, have fueled Trombetta's rapid growth in sales at Waytek.

"We are pleased to honor SMP Trombetta with this award," said Rob Iversrud, Product and Category Manager, Waytek. "SMP Trombetta sets a high standard for innovation, new-to-market products, and collaborating with Waytek to meet our customers' needs. It's no surprise that their sales performance has skyrocketed."

SMP Trombetta's world-class engineering and testing capabilities have made them a global leader in developing mobile-ready DC power management systems for the harshest working environments and most exacting applications. The company began supplying products to Waytek in 2019 and has continually expanded its product offering ever since.

"SMP Trombetta continuously strives to provide the highest-quality solutions to our end users," said Mike Hassinger, Director of Sales & Marketing at SMP Trombetta. "This award is a testament to the efforts of our employees and the vision we share with Waytek to meet our customers' needs for innovative, high-performing products. We look forward to continuing to grow our successful partnership with Waytek."

Examples of SMP Trombetta products that are experiencing growing demand among Waytek customers include SMP Trombetta's CAN bus control modules, magnetic latching battery separators, and the Bear Series of high-current contactors. For more information about SMP Trombetta products distributed by Waytek, go to www.waytekwire.com/Trombetta

About Waytek

Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business founded in 1970, Waytek commits to providing exceptional service to our customers, shipping more than 99.5 percent of in-stock orders the same day.* We partner with product manufacturers known for premier quality and take pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for our employees. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs.

About SMP Engineered Solutions and Trombetta

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, acquired Trombetta in 2021 to be part of SMP Engineered Solutions, a premier provider of customizable solutions for original equipment manufacturer vehicle control and thermal management products. SMP Trombetta, a worldwide leader in DC power switching and power management products for mobile equipment, develops and manufactures DC contactors, CAN devices, voltage regulators, industrial solenoids, and a variety of other electronic controls. SMP Engineered Solutions is focused on helping its customers meet their market demands for innovative technology and increased performance.

*Orders entered by 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

