Waytek Presents Supplier of the Year Award to Egis Mobile Electric

This is the third time that Egis Mobile Electric has received a Supplier Award from Waytek; it was first recognized as Waytek's top new supplier of 2020, and it won an Outstanding Growth award in 2022.

"Egis Mobile Electric has proven once again to be a stellar partner to Waytek and our customers," said Rob Iversrud, Senior Product and Category Manager at Waytek. "With each year, their commitment to innovative, high-quality products and their reliable service and support put them ahead of the pack. Egis Mobile Electric demonstrates perfect alignment with Waytek's commitment to creating an exceptional experience for our customers."

Egis Mobile Electric's products provide reliable electrical system switching and protection solutions for vehicle applications subject to wide temperature ranges, vibration, and high moisture conditions. The company began supplying products to Waytek in 2020 and has continually expanded its product offering ever since.

"It is an honor to receive Waytek's Supplier of the Year award," said Eric Graham, President of Egis Mobile Electric. "Waytek has been an outstanding distribution partner, encouraging us in the development of new products, promoting their value to the marketplace, and fulfilling orders with quick turnaround. I accept this award on behalf of the entire Egis Mobile Electric team, who are responsible for creating the value and reliability we have become known for."

Egis Mobile Electric was selected for the Supplier of the Year Award by demonstrating high performance in areas such as innovation, quality, on-time delivery, and a long-term approach to the Waytek partnership.

For more information about Egis Mobile Electric or to browse and order their products, please visit their supplier page on the Waytek website.

About Waytek

Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business founded in 1970, Waytek commits to providing exceptional service to our customers, shipping more than 99.5 percent of in-stock orders the same day.* We partner with product manufacturers known for premier quality and take pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for our employees. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs.

About Egis Mobile Electric

Egis Mobile Electric has been dedicated to providing the highest quality motor vehicle electrical products and customer support for over 25 years. The company develops and manufactures products designed to provide safe, dependable electrical power and battery protection technology for marine applications, emergency and municipality fleet vehicles, and other specialty vehicles. Product solutions include low and high amp timer disconnects, fuse and ground distribution blocks with screw and connector output options, and whole vehicle system solutions. Custom solutions are also offered on a case-by-case basis. For more information, please visit www.egismobile.com.

*Orders entered by 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

