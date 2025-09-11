Waytek Presents Supplier of the Year Award to Egis Mobile Electric

"Egis Mobile Electric continues to set the bar for what we look for in a supplier." Post this

"Egis Mobile Electric continues to set the bar for what we look for in a supplier," said Rob Iversrud, Senior Product and Category Manager at Waytek. "Their consistent performance, technical expertise, and deep alignment with Waytek's values make them a standout partner. Earning this award two years in a row is no small feat, and it reflects the strength of our ongoing collaboration."

This is the fourth time Egis Mobile Electric has been recognized by Waytek with a supplier award. The company was named Top New Supplier in 2020, received the Outstanding Growth Award in 2022, and was honored as Supplier of the Year in both 2023 and now 2024.

Since becoming a Waytek supplier in 2020, Egis Mobile Electric has continually expanded its product offering and played a critical role in delivering rugged, reliable power distribution solutions for harsh-environment vehicle applications. Their product lines include automatic power management, battery disconnect switches, solenoids, relays, contactors, bus bars, insulators, power distribution modules, fuse and circuit breaker blocks, circuit breakers, and fuses – all designed for demanding conditions including temperature extremes, vibration, and moisture.

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized as Waytek's Supplier of the Year again," said Eric Graham, President of Egis Mobile Electric. "We deeply value the relationship we've built with the Waytek team, and we're proud to contribute to a shared vision of quality, innovation, and customer service. This award belongs to our entire team, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver the performance our partners expect."

Waytek selects its Supplier of the Year based on key criteria including product innovation, consistent quality, on-time delivery, service excellence, and long-term strategic partnership.

To learn more about Egis Mobile Electric or browse their product offerings, visit their supplier page on the Waytek website.

About Waytek

Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business founded in 1970, Waytek commits to providing exceptional service to our customers, shipping more than 99.9 percent of in-stock orders the same day.* Waytek partners with product manufacturers known for premier quality and takes pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for our employees. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs.

About Egis Mobile Electric

Egis Mobile Electric has been dedicated to providing the highest quality mobile electrical products and customer support for over 25 years. The company develops and manufactures products designed to provide safe, dependable electrical power and battery protection technology for marine applications, emergency and municipality fleet vehicles, and other specialty vehicles. Product solutions include low and high amp timer disconnects, fuse and ground distribution blocks with screw and connector output options, and whole vehicle system solutions. Custom solutions are also offered on a case-by-case basis. For more information, please visit www.egismobile.com.

*Orders entered by 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

