WCF Insurance Selects Convr AI® to Expedite Underwriting and Streamline Submission to Quote

With over 100 years of experience driving excellent customer experiences, WCF Insurance is an innovative property and casualty insurance provider that is continuing its mission to transform worker's compensation, business owners and commercial auto insurance underwriting. That's where the use of Intake AI comes into play. The company will be using the Intake AI module of the Convr Underwriting Workbench to realize greater efficiencies and reduce manual processes.

About Intake AI:

Intake AI will eliminate manual submission processing by digitally ingesting, preparing and analyzing underwriting documents. For every submission that flows through their business Convr will extract key data points and augment the information with third-party data to broaden and deepen the risk profile. By automating and digitizing the insurance application process, WCF's underwriting teams will quote faster, with enhanced application data, higher confidence and achieve more nuanced insights.

"We're proud to provide WCF Insurance with the AI tools they need to fuel their growth, underwriting optimization and innovation," said John Stammen, Convr Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to helping them achieve their goals of streamlining submission to quote and gaining greater efficiencies along the way."

About Convr AI®

Convr is an AI underwriting and intelligent document processing workbench that drives world-class customer experiences. It delivers premium growth, insights and efficiency for commercial P&C insurance organizations of all sizes, including many of the top 10 carriers, MGA's, brokers and reinsurers. To learn more, visit www.convr.com. Follow Convr on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

