We Are All Music Foundation (WAAM) Announces Inaugural "Power Of Music" Benefit Concert, Presented by Wells Fargo Advisors, as part of Suicide Prevention Month

Aligned with WAAM's core mission, the Power of Music event serves as a pivotal fundraising initiative during Suicide Prevention Month, aimed at supporting innovative grant-making and research endeavors. WAAM will be announcing its first research project using music in efforts to prevent suicide. WAAM is creating positive societal change across critical areas, such as core curriculum and after school mentor programs that are improving mental health, academic performance, and socio-economic empowerment among disadvantaged youth.

Net proceeds from the benefit concert will directly fund WAAM's initiatives, including suicide prevention and links between music and mental health. "We are excited to bring the energy of WAAM to the stage and highlight music's power to heal, educate, and transform lives," said Tres Williams, Co-Founder of the We Are All Music Foundation. "We're hopeful that this is just the beginning of an annual tradition to raise funds and awareness for our mission of improving lives and strengthening communities by leveraging the profound impact of music."

The event will include performances by hip-hop legend Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels of Run-DMC, whose personal journey includes overcoming struggles with mental health and suicide. His participation underscores the healing power of music and WAAM's mission to provide hope and support through musical expression.

Rising star Jake Thistle and an ensemble led by acclaimed bassist Al "Boogie" Carty will also perform. Hosted by comedian and NBC correspondent Paul Costabile, the evening promises a blend of entertainment and inspiration. Students from WAAM's grantee organizations will also be performing throughout the night, including Education Through Music who partners with under-resourced schools to provide music as a core subject for all children in NYC. The final line-up will be announced later this summer.

The benefit concert will feature a silent auction curated exclusively for this event highlighting unique items and experiences donated in support of WAAM's mission. Sponsorship and ticket details are available now. A limited time ticket sale, offering two tickets for $500, is available until Friday, August 2nd.

For more information and to secure your participation, visit the WAAM Power of Music Event Page.

About We Are All Music Foundation (WAAM):

The We Are All Music Foundation's mission is to improve lives and strengthen communities through the power of music. WAAM makes a tangible impact across critical societal needs by investing in data-driven music programs and research that advance mental & physical well-being among communities in need.

