We Can See Jesus Everywhere, Even In Our Childhood Memories

Xulon Press presents recollections of simpler days.
HARVEY, La., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author RAMA invites readers into the faith, family, and fun of this collection of anecdotes entitled, If It's Sunday ($13.49, paperback, 9781662895470; $5.99, e-book, 9781662895487).
RAMA offers snapshots of daily life that are sure to bring a smile to readers' faces. The Sundays in this book are filled with mushroom hunts, farm pond fishing, church picnics, potluck dinners, and church attendance on your report card. Neighbors recall when a movie cost fifteen cents, with candy and popcorn for a nickel. Another contributor remembers seeing Buddhists, Islamists, and Jews in Sunday School.
"Some Greeks came to worship during Passover and said to Philip, 'We wish to see Jesus.' Philip told Andrew and they told Jesus. I hope that you 'see' Jesus in my book. No mystical vision needed! Just focus on the cross," said RAMA.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. If It's Sunday is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
