We Can See Jesus Everywhere, Even In Our Childhood Memories

Some Greeks came to worship during Passover and said to Philip, 'We wish to see Jesus.' Philip told Andrew and they told Jesus. I hope that you 'see' Jesus in my book. No mystical vision needed! Just focus on the cross Post this

"Some Greeks came to worship during Passover and said to Philip, 'We wish to see Jesus.' Philip told Andrew and they told Jesus. I hope that you 'see' Jesus in my book. No mystical vision needed! Just focus on the cross," said RAMA.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. If It's Sunday is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

RAMA, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press