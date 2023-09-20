We Can't Wait: Passive House Network Conference Bolsters Passive House as a Rapid Climate Solution

"The UN is calling for global action, and this is exactly that. By applying the Passive House methodology to individual climate zones, we can create comfortable, energy-efficient, climate resilient spaces using a global approach that meets local and regional needs." Tweet this

"The UN is calling for global action, and this is exactly that," says Jessica Grove-Smith, a Managing Director of the Passive House Institute. "By applying the Passive House methodology to individual climate zones, we can create comfortable, energy-efficient, climate resilient spaces using a global approach that meets local and regional needs."

The conference, September 28 online-only and live-streaming in-person sessions October 4 & 5 in Denver Colorado, will showcase cutting edge buildings and building components and include presentations from professionals and policymakers that are leading rapid climate action.

Sessions will feature discussions on retrofits and new builds, with a look towards recently built or in-progress all-electric buildings with renewables. Schools, a police station, a YWCA, and multiple apartment buildings across the US and worldwide will be presented.

There is a particular focus on raising awareness of multifamily all-electric Passive House buildings as an accessible solution that centers inclusivity and climate resilient comfort. Safe at Home, an accompanying report by The Passive House Network, demonstrates that this is a cost effective and growing strategy in climate mitigation and resilience, as demonstrated in regions like the Northeast. The conference will encourage these solutions to take root across the country.

"We are already experiencing the effects of climate change with severe droughts, limited access to drinking water, and devastating wildfires affecting our air and health. The list goes on," says Ryan Lobello, Director of Handel Architects, who will be presenting on Go West, Passive House Multifamily. This panel will show how large multifamily Passive House buildings can be effective in Denver and San Francisco climates. "There is no time to lose. Passive House is one of our best strategies for mitigating climate change, and we can't wait to bring Passive House's significant energy savings and wellness benefits to people in the West who care deeply about their environment and personal health."

Driving the action that the Secretary General is calling for will require new policies and codes. The conference will highlight the leading Passive House code work in Massachusetts and Scotland, while making the case for Passive House code adoption across the US.

"Come to Denver and share your ambitions for a better world," says Bronwyn Barry, Policy Committee Chair of The Passive House Network. "Too many are trying to do too little to mitigate the harm that climate change has already caused. We need to aim higher and see Passive House not as the ceiling of our efforts, but as the foundation of the meaningful difference we can make. We need to think big and ensure our policies reflect that."

For more information on The Passive House Network Conference, visit www.passivehousenetwork.org

About PHN:

The Passive House Network (PHN), is a 501(c)3 that provides Passive House high-performance building education and resources to professionals across the U.S. that transform how they think and work with buildings. PHN provides professionals a complete skill set to reliably produce new and renovated buildings that use dramatically less energy for effective and affordable climate action. https://naphnetwork.org/

About Passive House:

Passive House is an international building standard and methodology, applicable to buildings of all kinds from office buildings to hospitals, new-build and renovations, that results in a dramatic drop in operational energy use, and more comfortable and healthy occupants - meant to aggressively mitigate our climate crisis while providing resilient adaptation.

The Passive House Standard was developed by the Passive House Institute (PHI), an independent scientific research organization, located in Darmstadt, Germany, and includes specific requirements for energy use and comfort of occupants. The Passive House Standard is being successfully applied to thousands of buildings and millions of square feet around the world, from Boston to Beijing.

The Passive House methodology starts with reducing cooling, dehumidification, and heating loads by focusing, not on gadgets and active technology, but instead on fully integrated durable passive building components, such as proper continuous thermal-bridge-free insulation, continuous airtightness, high-performance windows and doors, and ventilation that includes a high-efficiency heat/energy recovery core, carefully calculated, and all integrated with the entire architectural process of design and construction. http://www.passivehouse.com http://www.passipedia.org

The International Passive House Association is a membership, communications, and global community-building arm of the Passive House Institute with over 30 affiliated regional Passive House organizations around the world. https://passivehouse-international.org/

