"We Have Mastered the Book of Revelation"… Shincheonji Produces 60,000 Graduates

Tens of thousands of believers who had struggled in their faith due to a lack of understanding of the Bible once again flocked to Shincheonji this year, pouring out such confessions at the graduation ceremony site.

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Man Hee Lee, hereafter referred to as the Shincheonji Church of Jesus) announced on the 2nd that it held the 116th Zion Christian Mission Center Graduation Ceremony at Shincheonji Cheongju Church, producing 59,192 graduates. They are described as believers who have studied the entire Bible from Genesis to Revelation.

The Zion Christian Mission Center teaches the Bible systematically, focusing on prophecy and fulfillment, the will of God, and the flow of the Scriptures. To graduate, students must complete all three stages—elementary, intermediate, and advanced—and score 90 points or higher on a comprehensive test.

Chairman Man Hee Lee, who took the podium, said:

"It is written that if anyone adds to or takes away from the words of the Bible, they cannot enter heaven (Revelation 22:18–19). Our Shincheonji Church of Jesus masters the Book of Revelation," he declared confidently.

"If you are going to have faith, then have genuine faith. If you truly want to know, you must come to Shincheonji and learn."

He also said, "There are too many who claim to believe in Jesus yet do not fully follow the Bible. Do not rely on the authority of churches but check for yourselves, based on the Bible, whether you are practicing true faith."

Despite increasing persecution and misunderstanding, this class alone produced 60,000 graduates. The number of pastor graduates has steadily increased, and over the past four years, the total has surpassed 13,500.

A highlight of the ceremony was the main graduation testimony delivered by Oh Sun-kyung, a former pastor.

"I had established three churches and prided myself on being a true believer who dedicated my life to the Lord's kingdom and glory. Yet, deep in my heart, I always carried the heavy burden of not understanding Revelation. Even after reading the Bible more than 30 times, I could not find the answers, and feeling ashamed before my congregation, I eventually gave up pastoring," she said.

"On the first day of class at the Zion Christian Mission Center, within just one hour, my heart opened completely. Every lesson contained only logic and truth based on the Bible. Now I can boldly declare, 'I have mastered the Book of Revelation!'" she added.

She also urged pastors, "Now that the secrets of Revelation have been revealed, the role of pastors who shepherd God's flock is to lead their entrusted congregation to heaven. Let us first master and not add to or subtract from this promised Word. Let pastors humble themselves before the Word, join hands with their congregations, and become those who are sealed by scoring 100 points on the Bible test."

Other graduates also shared their experiences. Park Sang-jun (44), who had been a Presbyterian believer for over 40 years, said, "In the past, I spoke against Shincheonji and even watched documentaries criticizing it. But when I followed my wife to the Zion Christian Mission Center, I realized that Shincheonji teaches exactly according to the Bible."

Graduate Ligia Monteiro (19) from the Netherlands said she traveled 16 hours to attend the ceremony. "Shincheonji Church explains every verse of the Bible based on the Bible itself, not human thoughts. That is the biggest difference from existing churches," she said.

Tan Young-jin, head director of the Zion Christian Mission Center, stated, "Even amid misunderstanding and prejudice, the number of people being renewed through the Word continues to grow. This is proof that God is with us." He added, "The graduates are those who have come to understand the true reality of the Bible that even pastors could not learn. A new era of faith transformed not by knowledge, but by truth, is dawning."

Meanwhile, the graduation ceremony was held under the theme "Love and Blessing, Light That Shines on the World." About 20,000 graduates filled the interior and exterior of Shincheonji Cheongju Church. Due to limited space, additional graduates participated online from Shincheonji churches in Korea and abroad, creating a global atmosphere of celebration.

