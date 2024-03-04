We Help Dealers Launches Comprehensive Inventory Sourcing Service

Dealers know what sells well in their primary area of responsibility, however researching thousands of vehicles in the marketplace takes a considerable amount of time. We roll up our sleeves and do the legwork to find the right cars for the right prices. Post this

The research needed to find desirable inventory at better-than-market price takes time, and We Help Dealers handles the necessary research, based on individual dealer preferences, allowing dealers to focus on more important, executive matters.

"Dealers know what sells well in their primary area of responsibility, however researching thousands of vehicles in the marketplace takes a considerable amount of time. We roll up our sleeves and do the legwork to find the right cars for the right prices. Should a dealer need help in discovering model-specific opportunities, we can produce a vehicle purchase and sales trend analysis to ascertain possibilities for broadening their inventory offerings", said Tina Novoa, owner.

Tina Novoa is the sole proprietor of We Help Dealers. She started in the automotive industry working at her family's dealership group and has worked for Nissan North America, Subaru of America, Mitsubishi Motors North America as well as for dealerships in the retail sector. Tina Novoa holds a Master of Business Administration degree in marketing from California State University, Hayward.

"Over the years, we've picked up lots of tools and tricks and pride ourselves on remaining at the forefront of the automotive industry curve. Ultimately, it's strong execution, not just good ideas, that grow your business. Execution is the key to consistent results, so we've built processes and a delivery model that repeatedly accomplishes tangible success", said Novoa.

The mechanics to help each dealer differ so vastly, they individually require a different set of parameters, ideas, and project timelines. We Help Dealers executes actionable plans, delivering results dealers need to improve profitability.

We Help Dealers is a nationwide firm headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and can be contacted online at WeHelpDealers.com.

