We Help You Legal of San Luis Obispo offers a downloadable living trust packet

It doesn't take much to reach the $184,500 threshold. People who think they are too young for a will and a trust, or anyone who thinks they really don't own much of value, are surprised to discover they really do have an estate, and that's it's worth more than they imagined.

What's the difference between a will and a living trust?

A will is a legal document that specifies how to distribute assets after death. It can also include other matters such as appointing guardians for minor children or how to care for pets. A will can be challenged by disgruntled relatives who feel they are not getting their share and by creditors. Even a will for an estate that is valued for less than the probate threshold can be tied up in lawsuits. There is no guarantee that any legal proceeding, including probate, is going to honor the wishes set out in the will.

A trust is a legal entity with distinct rights wherein the trustee has the rights to hold and manage assets according to the wishes of the trustor (the person who establishes the trust). A living trust, also known as a revocable trust, can be changed or revoked any time the trustor is alive and mentally capable.

The process for setting up a living trust does not have to be complex and expensive, but it must be thorough.

The packet includes:

A questionnaire to help organize the assets and other matters to be held in trust.

A health care directive questionnaire.

Appropriate powers of attorney questionnaires.



If the process of creating a trust and making sure everything is included and recorded correctly seems overwhelming, legal document assistance services can help.





