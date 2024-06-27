We May Feel Alienated And Displaced, But God's Love Is Constant

Xulon Press presents a journey of discovering the Father's heart for your life.
BURLINGTON JCT, Miss., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Angela Linville assures readers that, thanks to grace, the consequences of Eve's decision are not permanent. God's intentions are laid bare in Letters To My Daughters: Whispers From God ($23.99, paperback, 9781662881343; $9.99, e-book, 9781662881350).
Ever since one decision rocked humanity to its core (Eve's decision to give in to deception and disobey), women around the world have carried the weight of shame and regret, but the story isn't over. Linville and her collaborators encourage readers that their Heavenly Father is constantly whispering, beckoning, and loving them through their trials.
"This book is a collective testament of the collaborative authors' resilience, faith, and the transformative power of God's love, offering hope and strength to those on similar journeys," said Linville.
Angela Linville is the founder and Chief XLR8tor of the Kingdom Culture Revolution movement. An author and co-author, her visionary teaching, prophetic encouragement, and strategic insights make her a sought-after speaker. Linville has been featured as part of the "Unlock Your Beautiful Masterpiece" summit with Tammy Rice, the "Hope Unlocked" podcast with Kristin Kurtz, "A Simply Intentional Life" with Rachel Olstad, and the "Top 1%" conference with Bushra Azhar. Learn more about the movement at http://www.kingdomculturerevolution.com.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Letters To My Daughters: Whispers From God is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
