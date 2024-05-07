We Offer High-Demand Water Well Inspection Camera for Rental

Fiberscope.net is pleased to announce the availability of the highly sought-after Well Camera STRAHL HD for rental. This versatile and comprehensive inspection tool is now accessible to businesses, contractors and professionals seeking to explore the integrity and condition of wells, shafts, and other downhole structures
WINNIPEG, MB, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Our Waterwell Camera STRAHL HD is an invaluable tool for waterwell and downhole inspections. We're excited to offer this popular camera for rental, enabling our customers to access an advanced inspection unit without the need for a significant investment.
The Well Camera STRAHL HD features a compact and portable design, making it suitable for a variety of inspection needs. Equipped with a high-resolution dual-view 360 degree pan camera head, its very comfortable to identify blockages, structural issues, and sediment build-up in downhole inspections. Its slim design enables easy navigation and inspection of narrow shafts, mines, and vertical pipes often encountered in industrial settings.
Key features of the Well Camera STRAHL HD include:
Cable Length: 200M (656ft) 8mm Twisted Pair Cable
Camera Head: 1.77" Dual-View (Motorized panning)
Durability: Waterproof rating IP68, withstands up to 30 bars of pressure
Illumination: Super-bright LED lights
Convenience: Built-in footage counter, manual reel with brake
Display: 8" HD LCD color display with a resolution of 1280x720
Recording: Easy image/video capture and storage on external USB memory
For more information about renting the Well Camera STRAHL HD, please visit our website or contact us at 1-877-613-2210 or [email protected]
Media Contact
Christophor Khubiryants, Medit, 1-877-613-2210, [email protected], https://www.fiberscope.net/
SOURCE Fiberscope.net
