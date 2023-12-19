We Sell Construction Businesses Broker-Owner, Joseph Shemansky, Receives the Mergers & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI) Certification

"It takes a long time and a lot of hard work to be able to get to this level. These standards are set high, so only a limited number of people can achieve this. For me, it's a great personal accomplishment." - Joseph Shemansky, Broker-Owner, We Sell Construction Businesses Post this

"It takes a long time and a lot of hard work to be able to get to this level. These standards are set high, so only a limited number of people can achieve this. For me, it's a great personal accomplishment." - Joseph Shemansky, Broker-Owner, We Sell Construction Businesses

In addition to achieving the Mergers & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI) designation, Joseph's professional certifications include:

Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) - International Business Brokers Association

Certified Mergers and Acquisitions Professional (CM&AP) - Kennesaw State University

Driven by a sense of purpose and exceeding expectations, Joseph is laser-focused on selling construction-related businesses in Florida, "We have dedicated ourselves to understanding the construction industry, from the hard-working individuals on the job site, the supply chain and related manufacturing and distribution companies. We sell construction businesses only, from small contractors to large corporations."

Dedicated to his industry and giving back, Joseph just completed serving a third term as Chairman of the Business Brokers of Florida (BFF), an 1100-member association of Florida Business Brokers and M&A Advisors. He previously served as President of the Board of Directors of the BBF Central Florida District, from 2017 to 2021.

We Sell Construction Businesses specializes in the marketing and sale of construction-related businesses in Florida. Focused on listening to their clients' needs and paying attention to their goals, the professionals at We Sell Construction Businesses manage every aspect of the sale process, packaging businesses in a way that attracts qualified, prospective buyers. With two plus decades of experience in providing Business Brokerage and Mergers & Acquisitions services, We Sell Construction Businesses guides business owners to the closing table to achieve their desired outcomes.

