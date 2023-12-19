We Sell Construction Businesses Broker-Owner, Joseph Shemansky, Receives the Mergers & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI) Certification

Joseph Shemansky, Broker-Owner of We Sell Construction Businesses, has received the professional certification of Mergers & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI) from M&A Source. With two plus decades of experience as a Business Broker and M&A Advisor, Joseph has successfully met the criteria to earn this designation, which distinguishes M&A professionals in the field. We Sell Construction Businesses specializes in the marketing and sale of construction-related businesses in Florida.
CLERMONT, Fla., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joseph Shemansky, Broker-Owner of We Sell Construction Businesses, has received the professional certification of Mergers & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI) from M&A Source. With two plus decades of experience as a Business Broker and M&A Advisor, Joseph has successfully met the criteria to earn this designation, which distinguishes M&A professionals in the field. We Sell Construction Businesses specializes in the marketing and sale of construction-related businesses in Florida.
Earning the M&AMI designation requires multiple years of experience as a full-time M&A deal maker, educational credits and the successful completion of multiple business transactions that each exceed $1.5 million in value. For business intermediaries, this designation demonstrates a high level of expertise and credibility in M&A transactions, which can attract more clients and lead to greater success in the industry. Working with a business intermediary who has earned this designation provides business owners and buyers peace of mind, knowing that their transaction is being handled by a knowledgeable and experienced professional.
"It takes a long time and a lot of hard work to be able to get to this level. These standards are set high, so only a limited number of people can achieve this. For me, it's a great personal accomplishment." - Joseph Shemansky, Broker-Owner, We Sell Construction Businesses
In addition to achieving the Mergers & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI) designation, Joseph's professional certifications include:
- Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) - International Business Brokers Association
- Certified Mergers and Acquisitions Professional (CM&AP) - Kennesaw State University
Driven by a sense of purpose and exceeding expectations, Joseph is laser-focused on selling construction-related businesses in Florida, "We have dedicated ourselves to understanding the construction industry, from the hard-working individuals on the job site, the supply chain and related manufacturing and distribution companies. We sell construction businesses only, from small contractors to large corporations."
Dedicated to his industry and giving back, Joseph just completed serving a third term as Chairman of the Business Brokers of Florida (BFF), an 1100-member association of Florida Business Brokers and M&A Advisors. He previously served as President of the Board of Directors of the BBF Central Florida District, from 2017 to 2021.
We Sell Construction Businesses specializes in the marketing and sale of construction-related businesses in Florida. Focused on listening to their clients' needs and paying attention to their goals, the professionals at We Sell Construction Businesses manage every aspect of the sale process, packaging businesses in a way that attracts qualified, prospective buyers. With two plus decades of experience in providing Business Brokerage and Mergers & Acquisitions services, We Sell Construction Businesses guides business owners to the closing table to achieve their desired outcomes.
To learn more, contact We Sell Construction Businesses directly at (352) 404-9191.
SOURCE We Sell Construction Businesses
