We The Patriots USA Calls on HHS Secretary Kennedy to Eliminate Liability Protection for Vaccine Makers

In its letter to Kennedy dated January 20, 2026, We The Patriots USA drew a comparison between vaccine injury litigation awards and opioid litigation settlements:

"As you know, the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act provides vaccine manufacturers with liability protection for all vaccines currently included on the Vaccine Injury Table. This liability protection prevents the vast majority of parents from seeking meaningful recovery for their children's vaccine injuries in federal court, leaving them to instead seek compensation under the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP). Recovery under the VICP is limited and often difficult to obtain. According to the most recent National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program Data Report dated December 1, 2025, between 2006 and 2023, 'for every 1 million doses of vaccine that were distributed, approximately 1 individual was compensated.' Since the start of the program in 1988, approximately $5.5 billion has been paid out for vaccine injuries. For a frame of reference – although it admittedly is not the best 1:1 comparison – reports estimate that nearly $60 billion is due to be paid out to victims of the opioid crisis stemming from settlements that were reached beginning in 2021."

The full text of We The Patriots USA's letter to Secretary Kennedy is available here.

We The Patriots USA is a charitable nonprofit organization that provides free legal services and education to individuals in all 50 states, whose mission includes advocacy for health freedom causes. Two other nonprofits with similar missions signed on to the letter to Secretary Kennedy, Health Freedom Defense Fund and Stand for Health Freedom. We The Patriots USA relies solely on charitable donations from its supporters to fuel its mission, which can be made at www.wethepatriotsusa.org/donate.

