Wealth Express® Launches Transparent Life Insurance Solution to Combat Digital Pricing Deception

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wealth Express®, a consumer-first financial solutions platform committed to providing transparency and trust in financial services, today announced the launch of its latest solution: Wealth Express® Term Life Insurance with Guaranteed Pricing. This new offering was created to restore confidence for families who have experienced deceptive digital pricing practices, such as bait-and-switch life insurance quotes.

Fixing the Trust Gap in Digital Life Insurance

With the rise of algorithm-driven life insurance platforms, many families are lured in by attractively low quotes—only to be approved at rates nearly double the original estimate. This "bait-and-switch" model, often marketed as digital convenience, leaves many feeling misled and unprotected.

Wealth Express®'s new life insurance solution offers:

Guaranteed upfront pricing with no post-approval rate increases

No medical exams required

Access to real, licensed human advisors—not algorithms

Fast, 10-minute application process

Lifetime advisor support for families and beneficiaries

"Families shouldn't be forced to choose between fair pricing and convenience," said Rob Graham, Co-Founder of Wealth Express®. "Our Life Insurance solution removes the guesswork, eliminates surprise price hikes, and puts a human advisor back into the equation—because financial protection should build trust, not erode it."

The solution is specifically designed for working parents aged 35–50 who want to protect their families without being taken advantage of by hidden fees, digital bait-and-switch tactics, or inflated "convenience" markups.

No More 'Convenience Tax'

According to internal research, many digital platforms charge up to 50% more for the same level of life insurance coverage, simply because they bypass traditional exams. Wealth Express® offers the same ease—without the hidden premium. Families know exactly what they'll pay, before they ever commit.

Implementation is available immediately through Wealth Express®'s online platform and licensed advisor network, who work directly with clients to determine the right level of coverage at a rate that doesn't change behind the scenes.

About Wealth Express®

Wealth Express® connects individuals and families with licensed, independent financial professionals who specialize in transparent, principal-protected financial solutions. Whether securing affordable life insurance, building guaranteed retirement income, or preserving generational wealth, Wealth Express® helps Americans access the tools, advisors, and clarity they need to plan with confidence.

Built for hardworking Americans, Wealth Express® believes wealth is more than money—it's peace of mind, clarity, and the confidence that your future is secure. By meeting people where they are and delivering zero-risk, advisor-supported solutions, we make real, achievable wealth possible for everyday families.

Through our nationwide network of independent Certified Financial Advisors, we offer only the top products from leading carriers—prioritizing protection over volatility and empowerment over confusion. From life insurance to retirement income planning, we're here to make life's biggest financial decisions simpler, safer, and smarter. That's Wealth That Works.™ Learn more at: https://wealthexpress.com/

