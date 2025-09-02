WealthChain Protocols, LLC Files Patent Application for WEALTH Blockchain™: A Transformational Leap in Estate Planning Technology

This is the first blockchain specifically engineered to replace wills, trusts, and powers of attorney with self-executing smart contracts. Post this

This filing marks a key milestone in the development of the first blockchain specifically engineered to replace traditional legal documents — including wills, trusts, and powers of attorney — with self-executing smart contracts governed by real-world legal triggers.

"Estate planning has remained virtually unchanged for centuries," said F. Keats Boyd III, Co-Founder of WealthChain Protocols, LLC and Managing Attorney at Boyd & Boyd, P.C., a leading estate planning law firm. "Our new platform doesn't just adapt these practices for the digital age—it completely reimagines them within a framework that prioritizes privacy without compromising on compliance."

"For over 40 years, our law firm has helped families protect their wealth and legacy," added Boyd. "The WEALTH Blockchain™ is the next evolution — offering a secure, private, and legally enforceable way to preserve family legacies for generations to come."

Key Features of the WEALTH Blockchain™ Include:

A Death Verification Oracle using two independent government sources and notarized affidavits to trigger smart contracts;

A Dynamic Beneficiary Registry that allows flexible, on-chain updates to beneficiary designations;

Built-in Emergency Stop Mechanisms enabling family members, trustees, and courts to pause execution during disputes;

Blockchain-native, encrypted Identity Tokens for secure access control;

Immutable Compliance Logging for regulatory transparency and legal auditability.

Boyd & Boyd, P.C. Named Initial Licensee and Affiliate

Boyd & Boyd, P.C. has been selected as the initial licensee and official affiliate of the WEALTH Blockchain™. The firm will integrate the technology into its Wealth Protection & Transfer Plan™, providing clients with cutting-edge smart estate plans backed by decades of legal expertise.

Other law firms, financial advisors, trust companies, and estate planning associations interested in licensing or affiliating with the WEALTH Blockchain™ are encouraged to contact Boyd & Boyd, P.C. directly to learn how to integrate this next-generation legal technology into their practices.

"This technology isn't about replacing professionals — it's about equipping them with tools that are faster, more secure, and future-proof," Boyd added. "Our goal is to license this platform to professionals who share our commitment to helping families maintain control, reduce taxes, and avoid conflict."

About WealthChain Protocols, LLC

WealthChain Protocols, LLC is a private legal technology firm currently headquartered in Massachusetts, focused on building a decentralized future for wealth transfer, tax efficiency, and asset protection. The company develops smart contract protocols and blockchain infrastructure to power legally enforceable, privacy-respecting estate planning tools.

About Boyd & Boyd, P.C.

Boyd & Boyd, P.C. is a law firm concentrating its practice in the areas of Wealth Transfer Planning, Asset Protection Planning, Tax Planning, Estate Settlement and Trust Administration. Founded nearly 50 years ago and incorporated in 1992 by a father and son, the staff at Boyd & Boyd, P.C., includes several family members. The firm has a friendly approach to the practice of law, translating the complexities of estate planning, wills and trusts into plain English.

Media Contact:

WealthChain Protocols, LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (774) 313-0523

Website: www.wealthchainprotocols.com

Licensing & Affiliate Inquiries:

Boyd & Boyd, P.C.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (508) 775-7800

Website: www.boydandboydpc.com

Media Contact

SOURCE Boyd & Boyd, P.C.