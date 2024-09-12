WealthLock Accumulator 5 Year Named to Barron's List of 100 Best Annuities

"WealthLock Accumulator is a compelling solution for many consumers, especially with the embedded QuarterLock® feature on the FIA's high watermark strategies," said Matt Hamann, vice president and national sales manager for WealthVest. Post this

When compiling their annual list, Barron's uses a set of assumptions for a hypothetical investor, like age and the size of the investment, to evaluate which annuities offer the best rates, payouts and lowest fees. Liquidity and flexibility are also consideration factors. While new to this year's list, Barron's annual guide notes that fixed index annuities, like the WealthLock Accumulator 5 Year, have become "enticing fixed-income replacements, given that bonds have been unreliable portfolio protectors in recent years."

To be included in Barron's annual guide, companies must hold an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- or above. A.M. Best reaffirmed a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent), 4th highest of 13, for Aspida on June 21, 2024.

"WealthVest is proud to work alongside such a strong, secure and agile partner to deliver this valuable retirement planning solution to financial professionals and their clients," said Matt Hamann, vice president and national sales manager for WealthVest. "WealthLock Accumulator is a compelling solution for many consumers, especially with the embedded QuarterLock® feature on the FIA's high watermark strategies. The feature offers a unique way for consumers to lock in gains quarterly, inside a principal-protected solution."

Financial professionals and clients can leverage WealthLock Accumulator to earn returns tied to the performance of the four exclusive indices available within the FIA. They can also choose from 12 different crediting strategies across 5-, 7- and 10-year guarantee periods to optimize and grow their assets, tax deferred. The fixed index annuity is available at select broker-dealers and financial institutions in 49 states and DC.

For information on WealthLock Accumulator, to inquire about rates, or to explore the performance of the available indices, contact the WealthVest sales desk at 1-877-811-6081 or visit www.aspidasales.com.

Barron's is a weekly news publication owned by Dow Jones & Company that provides analysis and commentary on stocks, investments and markets.

About WealthVest

WealthVest is one of the leading distributors of fixed, fixed index, registered index-linked and variable annuities—as well as structured products— to U.S. financial advisors. WealthVest's leadership is fueled by proprietary thought-leadership, consumer-driven product design expertise, strategic marketing, technology, and specialization in both field and hybrid-based advisor wholesaling. Follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn or visit wealthvest.com.

Media Contact

Jackson Bolstad, WealthVest, 1 4062723759, [email protected], https://www.wealthvest.com/

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE WealthVest