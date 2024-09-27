WealthPlan Acquires EFS Wealth Management Group, Expands Midwest Presence

"WealthPlan's platform gives me the tools to scale my business while continuing to operate with the same level of independence and client focus that has defined EFS for decades." – Marc Geels, Founder of EFS Wealth Management Group Post this

Marc Geels, founder of EFS, shared, "I chose to join WealthPlan after evaluating several other options in our industry. WealthPlan stood out with its clear growth strategy and the comprehensive services needed to expand in the mass affluent and affluent markets. Their dedicated retirement planning division, managing over $1 billion in assets, was a key factor. Unlike many other firms, which often have advisors juggling multiple roles, WealthPlan has a fully dedicated leadership team overseeing each core function of the business. After years of building my own business, I realized I could sell while still maintaining my autonomy and running things my way, all while gaining access to the resources needed to scale."

Patrick Brewer, CEO of WealthPlan Partners, who led the acquisition of EFS, commented, "Marc has built an outstanding business with a relentless focus on delivering an exceptional client experience. His 'Income for Life' financial planning model offers a unique approach to addressing the needs of pre-retirees and retirees. We're excited to expand this model nationally across our other partner firms."

Todd Feltz, Founder of WealthPlan Partners, stated, "EFS is a genuine ensemble practice. It's uncommon to encounter a firm with motivated and talented advisors and team members who are ideally suited for their roles. The alignment between EFS's culture and values and what we've established at WealthPlan is evident."

Alaris Acquisitions, an M&A advisory firm exclusive to the wealth management industry, served as the advisor for the transaction.

Founded in 1995, WealthPlan Partners, LLC ("WealthPlan Partners") is a full-service wealth management and financial planning firm. The company offers a wide range of fee-based services, including investment management, financial planning, family office support, retirement planning, estate and tax strategies, and insurance solutions. A subsidiary of WealthPlan Group, LLC, WealthPlan Partners is based in Omaha, Nebraska. It is privately owned, employs more than 50 people, and has a national presence with over 10 offices across the U.S. For more information, visit www.wealthplan.partners

