WealthPlan Acquires EFS Wealth Management Group, Expands Midwest Presence

WealthPlan Partners, a national Registered Investment Adviser, has announced its acquisition of EFS Wealth Management Group. Founded in 1991, EFS serves over 500 clients with $360 million in assets under management, focusing on the mass affluent market. This acquisition marks a strategic move for WealthPlan as EFS founder Marc Geels, CFP®, will lead the development of the ultra-high-net-worth division. With a strong retirement planning model and a commitment to client-focused services, this partnership highlights WealthPlan's continued expansion and dedication to providing comprehensive financial solutions.
OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WealthPlan Partners, LLC ("WealthPlan Partners"), a national Registered Investment Adviser, today announced the acquisition of EFS Wealth Management Group ("EFS"). Based in Sioux City, IA and Sioux Falls, SD, EFS is a comprehensive wealth management firm founded in 1991 by Marc Geels, CFP®, serving over 500 clients with $360 million in assets under management.
EFS specializes in serving the mass affluent market, with an average client age of 68. The firm excels in helping clients transition into retirement through time-segmented distribution strategies designed to meet their income needs. As a holistic wealth management firm, EFS provides a full range of services, including tax advisory, estate planning, financial planning, and investment management. The team includes five advisors, two of whom are CFP® professionals, along with four dedicated support staff. At WealthPlan Partners, Marc Geels will step into the role of Head of Private Wealth Management, focusing on developing and expanding the ultra-high-net-worth division.
Marc Geels, founder of EFS, shared, "I chose to join WealthPlan after evaluating several other options in our industry. WealthPlan stood out with its clear growth strategy and the comprehensive services needed to expand in the mass affluent and affluent markets. Their dedicated retirement planning division, managing over $1 billion in assets, was a key factor. Unlike many other firms, which often have advisors juggling multiple roles, WealthPlan has a fully dedicated leadership team overseeing each core function of the business. After years of building my own business, I realized I could sell while still maintaining my autonomy and running things my way, all while gaining access to the resources needed to scale."
Patrick Brewer, CEO of WealthPlan Partners, who led the acquisition of EFS, commented, "Marc has built an outstanding business with a relentless focus on delivering an exceptional client experience. His 'Income for Life' financial planning model offers a unique approach to addressing the needs of pre-retirees and retirees. We're excited to expand this model nationally across our other partner firms."
Todd Feltz, Founder of WealthPlan Partners, stated, "EFS is a genuine ensemble practice. It's uncommon to encounter a firm with motivated and talented advisors and team members who are ideally suited for their roles. The alignment between EFS's culture and values and what we've established at WealthPlan is evident."
Alaris Acquisitions, an M&A advisory firm exclusive to the wealth management industry, served as the advisor for the transaction.
About WealthPlan Partners
Founded in 1995, WealthPlan Partners, LLC ("WealthPlan Partners") is a full-service wealth management and financial planning firm. The company offers a wide range of fee-based services, including investment management, financial planning, family office support, retirement planning, estate and tax strategies, and insurance solutions. A subsidiary of WealthPlan Group, LLC, WealthPlan Partners is based in Omaha, Nebraska. It is privately owned, employs more than 50 people, and has a national presence with over 10 offices across the U.S. For more information, visit www.wealthplan.partners
Media Contact
Patrick Brewer, WealthPlan Group, LLC, 1 2672526681, [email protected], www.wealthplan.group
DeAndre Geels, WealthPlan Group, LLC, 1 712-253-6003, [email protected], www.wealthplan.group
SOURCE WealthPlan Group, LLC
Share this article