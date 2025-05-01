WealthPlan Expands National Footprint with $200MM Team from Southern California

WealthPlan Group announces the addition of advisors Drew Dintaman, CFP® and Zak Leedom, CFP®. Formerly with OneDigital, they serve high-net-worth clients and business owners in Southern California. Also joining is Dante Smith as Chief Investment Strategist, leading WealthPlan's alternative investment platform. This strategic expansion reflects WealthPlan's continued growth and commitment to providing top-tier advisors with the tools and support to deliver exceptional client outcomes.

OMAHA, Neb., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WealthPlan Group is pleased to announce that financial advisors Drew Dintaman, CFP® and Zak Leedom, CFP® have joined its growing advisor network. Previously with OneDigital, the duo manages approximately $200 million in client assets under management and has a strong reputation for serving high-net-worth individuals and business owners in southern California.

"WealthPlan is doing the work to create a unified client experience across the firm," said Zak Leedom. "That focus makes life better not only for clients, but also for the advisors who serve them. It's exactly the kind of environment we were looking for."

Drew Dintaman added, "WealthPlan has the scale of a large firm but still feels boutique. The custom-built tools and integrated technology stood out to us — they're designed to support meaningful relationships and real advisor autonomy."

Joining them is Dante Smith, formerly of Triad Partners, who steps in as Chief Investment Strategist at WealthPlan. Dante will lead the firm's alternative investment platform and serve as a resource for advisors working with complex client cases and sophisticated planning needs.

"I've worked with Drew, Zak, and Dante at a prior firm and couldn't be more excited to welcome them to our team," said Patrick Brewer, CEO of WealthPlan Group. "They're top-tier advisors who align perfectly with our mission to modernize the advisor experience while delivering exceptional outcomes to clients."

WealthPlan Group continues to attract high-performing advisor teams looking for a platform that blends operational scale with personalized support.

About WealthPlan Group

WealthPlan Group is a national, independent wealth management firm supporting financial advisors and clients across the U.S. Through integrated technology, modern investment solutions, and a unified client experience, WealthPlan empowers advisors to grow their practices and deliver at the highest level.

