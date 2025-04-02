WealthPlan Group Welcomes Industry Veteran Jim Nagengast to Board of Directors

WealthPlan Group has appointed Jim Nagengast, former CEO of Securities America, to its Board of Directors. Nagengast brings over 30 years of industry experience, including service on the FINRA Board of Governors. CEO Patrick Brewer said Nagengast's leadership will help support the firm's national growth and strategic initiatives.

OMAHA, Neb., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WealthPlan Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Nagengast to its Board of Directors. Mr. Nagengast brings over three decades of experience in the financial services industry, notably serving as President and CEO of Securities America from 2010 until his departure in January 2024.

During his tenure at Securities America, Mr. Nagengast held various leadership roles, including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, before ascending to the position of CEO. Under his guidance, the firm experienced significant growth and solidified its reputation as a leading independent broker-dealer. In 2018, he was elected to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Board of Governors, becoming the first petition candidate to win a large-firm seat.

Mr. Nagengast holds an MBA in accounting and finance from Columbia Business School and an A.B. in economics, magna cum laude, from Harvard University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim to our Board of Directors," said Patrick Brewer, CEO of WealthPlan Group. "His extensive experience and proven leadership in the financial services sector will be invaluable as we continue to expand our national presence and navigate the evolving landscape of our industry."

Mr. Nagengast's appointment aligns with WealthPlan Group's commitment to enhancing its governance and strategic oversight, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of delivering exceptional financial planning and investment management services.

About WealthPlan Group

WealthPlan Group, LLC is a full-service wealth management and financial planning firm. The company offers a wide range of fee-based services, including investment management, financial planning, family office support, retirement planning, estate and tax strategies, and insurance solutions. WealthPlan Group, LLC is a privately owned firm based in Omaha, Nebraska. With a team of over 50 professionals and more than 10 offices nationwide, WealthPlan Group serves clients across the U.S. To learn more, visit www.wealthplan.group.

Media Contact

Patrick Brewer, WealthPlan Group, 1 2672526681, [email protected], www.wealthplan.group

SOURCE WealthPlan Group