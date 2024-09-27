WealthPlan Partners Acquires Affiliated Advisor Richard J. Holle Jr.

WealthPlan Partners, LLC is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Rich Holle WealthPlan Partners, a wealth management firm based in Tampa, FL, and Bayonne, NJ. Founded by Rich Holle, who has nearly 30 years of experience, the firm serves high-net-worth families and business owners with $175 million in assets under management. This partnership enhances WealthPlan's national reach and commitment to client-focused financial planning. Read more to discover the benefits of this acquisition for clients and both firms.
OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WealthPlan Partners, LLC ("WealthPlan Partners"), a national Registered Investment Adviser, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Rich J. Holle Jr. d/b/a ("Rich Holle WealthPlan Partners"). Based in Tampa, FL, and Bayonne, NJ, Rich Holle WealthPlan Partners is a comprehensive wealth management firm founded in 1995, serving around 200 clients with $175 million in assets under management (AUM).
Rich Holle, who began his career during a time when proprietary products and sales quotas dominated the industry, sought to provide a more client-centered approach. His commitment to relationship-based financial planning has been the foundation of his practice for nearly 30 years, focusing on what's best for his clients. He specializes in working with high-net-worth families and business owners, offering holistic financial planning that extends beyond traditional investment strategies. Over the decades, Rich has successfully guided his clients through turbulent markets, encouraging patience and discipline in their financial decisions.
Commenting on the acquisition, Rich Holle said, "I've known the leadership team at WealthPlan Partners for over 30 years. When they shared their vision for building a national RIA, I was immediately on board. Every person on their team has successfully built advisory businesses, and they understand what it takes to create a strong platform for advisors."
Patrick Brewer, CEO of WealthPlan Partners, who led the acquisition, added, "Rich is one of the most skilled wealth managers I've encountered. His background as a former Marine shines through in the dedication he shows to his clients, treating them like family. This is exactly the type of partner we're looking for as we grow our firm."
Todd Feltz, Founder of WealthPlan Partners, shared his excitement: "Rich and I go way back to our days at LPL. Strengthening our partnership with one of our longest-standing advisors is a great milestone for WealthPlan, and I'm thrilled to have him on board."
About WealthPlan Partners
Founded in 1995, WealthPlan Partners, LLC ("WealthPlan Partners") is a full-service wealth management and financial planning firm. The company offers a wide range of fee-based services, including investment management, financial planning, family office support, retirement planning, estate and tax strategies, and insurance solutions. A subsidiary of WealthPlan Group, LLC, WealthPlan Partners is based in Omaha, Nebraska. It is privately owned, employs more than 50 people, and has a national presence with over 10 offices across the U.S. For more information, visit www.wealthplan.partners.
Media Contact
Patrick Brewer, WealthPlan Group, LLC, 1 267-252-6681, [email protected], www.wealthplan.group
DeAndre Geels, WealthPlan Group, LLC, 1 712-253-6003, [email protected], www.wealthplan.group
SOURCE WealthPlan Group, LLC
Share this article