WealthPlan Partners Acquires Affiliated Advisor Richard J. Holle Jr.

"I've known the leadership team at WealthPlan for over 30 years. Their vision for building a national RIA immediately resonated with me." – Rich Holle, Founder of Rich Holle WealthPlan Partners Post this

Commenting on the acquisition, Rich Holle said, "I've known the leadership team at WealthPlan Partners for over 30 years. When they shared their vision for building a national RIA, I was immediately on board. Every person on their team has successfully built advisory businesses, and they understand what it takes to create a strong platform for advisors."

Patrick Brewer, CEO of WealthPlan Partners, who led the acquisition, added, "Rich is one of the most skilled wealth managers I've encountered. His background as a former Marine shines through in the dedication he shows to his clients, treating them like family. This is exactly the type of partner we're looking for as we grow our firm."

Todd Feltz, Founder of WealthPlan Partners, shared his excitement: "Rich and I go way back to our days at LPL. Strengthening our partnership with one of our longest-standing advisors is a great milestone for WealthPlan, and I'm thrilled to have him on board."

About WealthPlan Partners

Founded in 1995, WealthPlan Partners, LLC ("WealthPlan Partners") is a full-service wealth management and financial planning firm. The company offers a wide range of fee-based services, including investment management, financial planning, family office support, retirement planning, estate and tax strategies, and insurance solutions. A subsidiary of WealthPlan Group, LLC, WealthPlan Partners is based in Omaha, Nebraska. It is privately owned, employs more than 50 people, and has a national presence with over 10 offices across the U.S. For more information, visit www.wealthplan.partners.

Media Contact

Patrick Brewer, WealthPlan Group, LLC, 1 267-252-6681, [email protected], www.wealthplan.group

DeAndre Geels, WealthPlan Group, LLC, 1 712-253-6003, [email protected], www.wealthplan.group

SOURCE WealthPlan Group, LLC