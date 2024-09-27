WealthPlan Partners Acquires Klauke Investments & Insurance Services

"The caliber of their team and the strength of their platform exceeded anything I've seen, even at firms much larger in size." – Mike Klauke, Founder of Klauke Investments Post this

Mike Klauke, founder of Klauke Investments, shared, "Before connecting with the team at WealthPlan, I spoke with several other firms in the industry. However, after visiting WealthPlan's headquarters in Omaha, NE, it was clear they stood apart. The caliber of their team and the strength of their platform exceeded anything I've seen, even at firms much larger in size."

Patrick Brewer, CEO of WealthPlan Partners, who lead the acquisition of Klauke Investments commented, "Mike has built a remarkable business and is deeply respected in his community. His team is exceptional, and the way he operates aligns seamlessly with our core values, fostering a strong cultural fit between our firms. We're excited to welcome them to WealthPlan and look forward to working together to achieve meaningful results for our shared clients."

Todd Feltz, Founder of WealthPlan Partners, remarked, "From my first conversation with Mike, it was evident he'd be a great addition to WealthPlan. His Midwest values, dedication to client service, and remarkable talent for simplifying complex financial planning concepts make him an ideal WealthPlan partner."

About WealthPlan Partners

Founded in 1995, WealthPlan Partners, LLC ("WealthPlan Partners") is a full-service wealth management and financial planning firm. The company offers a wide range of fee-based services, including investment management, financial planning, family office support, retirement planning, estate and tax strategies, and insurance solutions. A subsidiary of WealthPlan Group, LLC, WealthPlan Partners is based in Omaha, Nebraska. It is privately owned, employs more than 50 people, and has a national presence with over 10 offices across the U.S. For more information, visit www.wealthplan.partners.

