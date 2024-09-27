WealthPlan Partners Acquires Klauke Investments & Insurance Services

WealthPlan Partners, LLC, a national Registered Investment Adviser, announces its acquisition of Klauke Investments & Insurance Services, a respected wealth management firm in Onalaska, Wisconsin. With $275 million in assets under management, Klauke Investments has served small business owners since 1983. This partnership strengthens both firms, aligning shared values and enhancing service to clients nationwide. Read more to learn how this acquisition benefits clients and both organizations.
OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WealthPlan Partners, LLC ("WealthPlan Partners"), a national Registered Investment Adviser, today announced the acquisition of Klauke Investments & Insurance Services ("Klauke Investments"). Klauke Investments is a comprehensive wealth management firm located in Onalaska, Wisconsin. It was founded in 1983 by Michael Klauke, CLU, ChFC. Klauke Investments serves over 300 clients with assets under management of approximately $275 million.
Klauke Investments was founded to serve small business owners and hardworking Americans by making complex investment and financial planning topics easier to understand. The firm uses a straightforward investment approach, coupled with a bucket strategy for retirement income planning, ensuring that clients can confidently navigate their financial futures. Mike Klauke, the firm's founder, is a respected figure in the community, having served on multiple boards, supported local charities, and even hosted a successful radio show for many years.
Mike Klauke, founder of Klauke Investments, shared, "Before connecting with the team at WealthPlan, I spoke with several other firms in the industry. However, after visiting WealthPlan's headquarters in Omaha, NE, it was clear they stood apart. The caliber of their team and the strength of their platform exceeded anything I've seen, even at firms much larger in size."
Patrick Brewer, CEO of WealthPlan Partners, who lead the acquisition of Klauke Investments commented, "Mike has built a remarkable business and is deeply respected in his community. His team is exceptional, and the way he operates aligns seamlessly with our core values, fostering a strong cultural fit between our firms. We're excited to welcome them to WealthPlan and look forward to working together to achieve meaningful results for our shared clients."
Todd Feltz, Founder of WealthPlan Partners, remarked, "From my first conversation with Mike, it was evident he'd be a great addition to WealthPlan. His Midwest values, dedication to client service, and remarkable talent for simplifying complex financial planning concepts make him an ideal WealthPlan partner."
About WealthPlan Partners
Founded in 1995, WealthPlan Partners, LLC ("WealthPlan Partners") is a full-service wealth management and financial planning firm. The company offers a wide range of fee-based services, including investment management, financial planning, family office support, retirement planning, estate and tax strategies, and insurance solutions. A subsidiary of WealthPlan Group, LLC, WealthPlan Partners is based in Omaha, Nebraska. It is privately owned, employs more than 50 people, and has a national presence with over 10 offices across the U.S. For more information, visit www.wealthplan.partners.
