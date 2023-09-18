Wealthtender Announces Partnership with Indigo Marketing Agency to Provide Independent Financial Advisors with Inbound Lead Gen Tools

Indigo Marketing Agency clients gain access to an exclusive Wealthtender subscription tier with digital marketing benefits that will extend the reach of their monthly articles. Tweet this

As a newly minted Wealthtender Certified Consultant, Indigo Marketing Agency clients gain access to an exclusive Wealthtender subscription tier with digital marketing benefits to extend the reach of their monthly articles to include syndication on wealthtender.com. Additionally, Indigo Marketing Agency will be recommended as a preferred partner for financial advisors interested in outsourced marketing services.

"For years, I've admired the passion and enthusiasm exhibited by the Indigo team to provide their clients with tailored services to attract new clients and accelerate their growth," said Brian Thorp, Founder and CEO of Wealthtender. "Today, I couldn't be more excited to announce our partnership that unlocks new opportunities for hundreds of financial advisors served by Indigo and others referred by Wealthtender to multiply the returns on their digital marketing investment."

Concurrent with today's announcement, Indigo Marketing Agency has expanded its services to include an add-on benefit for independent advisors interested in the digital marketing benefits and inbound lead generation tools offered by Wealthtender. Indigo will offer SEO-optimization assessments of advisor profile pages on Wealthtender and implement the monthly article syndication benefit on behalf of its clients.

"At Indigo, we're dedicated to helping financial advisors transform and grow their business with marketing solutions tailored to each advisor and their unique story," said Elizabeth Reider, Director of Marketing at Indigo Marketing Agency. "Through our partnership with Wealthtender, we're excited to amplify the reach of advisor content through the Wealthtender platform and further strengthen their SEO to foster growth."

Independent financial advisors interested in learning more about the benefits of partnering with Indigo Marketing Agency to level up their marketing game should visit indigomarketingagency.com/get-started/ to schedule a free strategy session.

To become a Wealthtender Certified Consultant, interested agency owners and marketing consultants can visit this page to learn more and schedule a discovery call to learn more about the program.

About Wealthtender

Wealthtender is an essential digital marketing platform for financial advisors and wealth management firms to get found online and convert more prospects into clients. Wealthtender launched the industry's first SEC-compliant online reviews platform and operates the #1 find-an-advisor website not sponsored by a wealth management firm, credentialing organization, or industry association. To learn more about the essential digital marketing benefits available to financial advisors who join Wealthtender, please visit wealthtender.com/grow.

About Indigo Marketing Agency

Indigo Marketing Agency stands out as a premier marketing consultancy, specializing in serving financial advisors with top-tier digital marketing solutions complemented by comprehensive monthly performance analytics. Their service suite encompasses website management, email marketing, social media promotions, and bespoke marketing initiatives. Dive deeper into their offerings at indigomarketingagency.com.

Media Contact

Brian Thorp, Wealthtender, 1 (512) 856-5406, [email protected], wealthtender.com

SOURCE Wealthtender