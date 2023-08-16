Wealthtender Announces Partnership with Model FA, Newly Minted Wealthtender Certified Consultant

As a newly minted Wealthtender Certified Consultant, Model FA will expand its services to include SEC-compliant client testimonial marketing and search engine optimization benefits for its clients, enabled by the Wealthtender platform. Tweet this

As a newly minted Wealthtender Certified Consultant, Model FA will expand its services to include SEC-compliant client testimonial marketing and search engine optimization benefits for its clients, enabled by the Wealthtender platform.

"In early 2021, David invited me to be a guest on The Model FA Podcast to discuss the SEC Marketing Rule and the once-in-a-generation opportunity it represents for advisors and wealth management firms," said Brian Thorp, Founder and CEO of Wealthtender. "Today, I couldn't be more excited to announce our partnership as Model FA positions its clients to lead the industry in turning their online reviews into an evergreen source of digital referrals."

Additionally, Model FA will be recommended by Wealthtender as a preferred partner for financial advisors and wealth management firms interested in expert coaching and consulting services.

"At Model FA, we help independent financial advisors grow their business through authority marketing," said DeCelle. "Through our partnership with Wealthtender, we're excited to help advisors accelerate the trust-building process by incorporating the voices of their satisfied clients in nurturing activities to enhance marketing funnel effectiveness."

Independent financial advisors interested in learning more about the authority marketing services offered by Model FA should visit https://www.modelfa.com/services/authority to schedule a discovery call.

About Wealthtender

Wealthtender is an essential digital marketing platform for financial advisors to get found online and convert more prospects into clients. Wealthtender launched the industry's first SEC-compliant online reviews platform and operates the #1 find-an-advisor website not sponsored by a wealth management firm, credentialing organization, or industry association. To learn more about the essential digital marketing benefits available to financial advisors who join Wealthtender, please visit wealthtender.com/grow.

About Model FA

Model FA is the premier authority marketing agency and coaching platform for independent financial advisors. Model FA empowers advisors to deliver advice on their own terms — and to spend more time doing what matters most.

Media Contact

Brian Thorp, Wealthtender, 1 512-856-5406, [email protected], https://wealthtender.com

SOURCE Wealthtender