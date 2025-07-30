Wealthtender Launches AI-Optimized FAQs to Help Financial Advisors Get Found Faster

Wealthtender, a leading digital marketing platform for financial advisors and wealth management firms, today announced the launch of AI-Optimized FAQs, extending its range of features that play a valuable role in Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO). Post this

By embedding FAQ schema, a specialized code recognized by search engines and answer engines, Wealthtender automatically structures FAQ content to be more easily surfaced in Google AI Overviews and as direct answers in AI tools.

"The majority of Americans preparing to hire financial advisors go online to start their search and/or narrow their list to the 2-3 advisors they will contact before deciding who to hire," said Brian Thorp, Wealthtender founder and CEO. "With traditional search engines evolving to include AI Overviews and the rapid adoption of AI-powered tools like ChatGPT and Gemini, FAQs published on advisor websites and Wealthtender profiles, especially when enhanced with FAQ schema, are more powerful than ever for building trust, visibility, credibility, and increasing the likelihood of an advisor landing on a prospect's shortlist."

Upon activation of the AI-Optimized FAQs feature, advisors can publish up to 10 questions and answers on their Wealthtender profiles that showcase their expertise and areas of specialization, address common questions, and appear more prominently when prospective clients use Google, ChatGPT, Gemini, and other AI search tools to find and evaluate financial advisors.

AI-Optimized FAQs are available immediately to all Wealthtender Marketing Pro plan subscribers as an included benefit at no additional cost. For a limited time, the new feature is also offered as an add-on benefit to all other subscribers at a discounted price of $9 per month per profile.

For more information about AI-Optimized FAQs, visit wealthtender.com/grow or contact [email protected].

Financial advisors and wealth management firms interested in learning more about the continuing evolution from SEO to AEO, including the role of AI-Optimized FAQs, can register for a webinar on August 26th at 1 pm Eastern Time, featuring timely insights from Wealthtender Chief Evangelist, Diana Cabrices, and FMG Chief Evangelist, Samantha Russell.

